New Joint Enhanced Solder Paste and Solder Joint Encapsulation Material Flux from SHENMAO

SHENMAO America, Inc. is pleased to introduce its new Joint Enhanced Solder Paste (JEP) PF606-EP305 and Solder Joint Encapsulation Material (SJEM) Flux SMEF-Z52. The new epoxy-based solder materials for very fine pad size (70 μm) soldering, especially for advanced display packaging and assembly.

SHENMAO’s JEP offers the advantages of both conventional solder paste and anisotropic conductive paste, i.e. self-alignment and planar insulation, respectively. The new SJEM Flux combines the abilities of conventional flux and underfill. The epoxy cures after reflow and provides excellent bonding strength and joint protection. Joint reliability performance is elevated as well.

SHENMAO offers halogen-free JEP/SJEM materials. Halogen can generate hazardous gas at high temperature and the use is restricted. SHENMAO halogen-free JEP/SJEM materials meet J-STD standard (≦1000ppm Chlorine/ ≦ 1000ppm Bromine) and IEC standard (≦ 900ppm Chlorine/ ≦ 900ppm Bromine/ ≦ 1500ppm Total halogens).

Source: http://www.shenmao.com/