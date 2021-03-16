Adaptive3D and Aerosport Additive Form Application Development Partnership

Adaptive3D and Aerosport Additive, a service bureau based in Ohio, USA, announced their partnership to expedite the adoption of additively manufactured solutions for elastomers.

Figure 1: Flexible car door wire guide designed by Aerosport and 3D printed with Elastic ToughRubber 90

Image Credit: Adaptive3D Technologies

Aerosport will serve as an application development and manufacturing partner for functional parts and products produced from Adaptive3D’s market leading photoelastomeric 3D printing materials. The announcement follows Aerosport’s purchase of a Carima DM400 top-down DLP® 3D printer along with multiple vats of Adaptive3D’s flagship elastomer products Elastic ToughRubber™ 90 and Elastic ToughRubber 70.



“We are delighted that end customers now have access to rapidly produce functional elastomers at scale,” said Dr. Walter Voit, CEO at Adaptive3D. “This partnership to develop applications and facilitate series production for our OEM customer base is founded on a great relationship with Aerosport leadership and amplified by their years of proven additive manufacturing experience and expertise.”​​​​​​​



Adaptive3D focuses on elastomeric solutions for additive manufacturing. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry, the company’s portfolio of Shore A materials delivers market-leading elongation, toughness and cyclic durability in one-pot, one-part, shelf-stable photoresins. Adaptive3D partners with global leaders in consumer, medical, industrial, transportation and oil and gas market segments to deliver solutions for functional end use parts ready for series production.



For 25 years Aerosport Additive has served thousands of customers enabling automotive to medical applications. The company offers a range of 3D printing platforms including multi-jet fusion, bottom-up DLP®, stereolithography apparatus (SLA) and now, large-frame, top-down DLP. “We have spent several years validating the market for 3D printed elastomeric parts utilizing other platforms,” said Aerosport CEO Geoff Combs. “But the top-down DLP printing platform combined with the superior performance of Adpative3D’s photoelastomer products generates a higher ROI to my business while delivering better quality parts to my customers. This is validated by over three months of backlog production capacity already booked for this program.”

​​​​​​​​​​​About Adaptive3D Technologies

Adaptive3D is the leader in elastomeric solutions for Additive Manufacturing. The company has a mission to enable high volume additive manufacturing through optimized materials. Adaptive3D offers leading additive manufacturing polymer resins and specialty polymers to a range of industries around the world in consumer, healthcare, industrial, transportation and oil and gas sectors. The deeply technical company has developed a patent portfolio based on fundamental materials processing, some of which has been translated from the University of Texas at Dallas and is based on the team’s past funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and the National Science Foundation.



About Aerosport

Since 1996, Aerosport Additive has served 1000's satisfied clients from many disciplines, including automotive, medical, electronic, military, aviation, toy, consumer, and more. Aerosport recently expanded its state-of-the-art facility to serve client's broaden needs. The company uses the latest technologies to produce the highest quality 3D printed prototypes, production parts, CNC machined parts, and more. Aerosport Additive is committed to directly working with the manufacturers of materials and equipment to remain at the forefront of the industry's newest advances. In doing this, Aerosport’s knowledge and expertise are passed on to clients. Aerosport’s current capabilities include Adapative3D, HP MultiJet, AMT Vapor Smoothing, SLA, CNC, Urethane Casting, Laser Scanning, and more.

