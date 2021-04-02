JEOL CANADA Names SOQUELEC as Microscopy Sales Representative in Canada

Image Credit: SmartPhotoLab/Shutterstock.com

JEOL, the leading supplier of electron microscopes in North and South America, begins a new partnership on April 1st, 2021 with SOQUELEC LTD., a Montreal, Quebec company with more than 40 years of experience specializing in sales of scientific instruments. SOQUELEC will serve as the sales representative agency for JEOL’s electron microscope product line throughout all of Canada. JEOL will benefit from SOQUELEC’s expanded sales team in the region and their experience in the field of microscopy. JEOL and SOQUELEC have a long relationship dating back to the 1970s.

Service of JEOL microscopy equipment will remain a dedicated part of JEOL. For more than three decades JEOL CANADA’s Service headquarters, also located in Montreal, has provided award-winning and comprehensive support.

By combining a highly experienced sales organization that is very established in the Canadian market with the best service organization for microscopy, we are offering a winning combination for our customers. Christopher Rood, National Sales Manager, JEOL USA



JEOL customers range from universities to manufacturers and to medical organizations that use its electron microscopes for research, quality control, and analysis. JEOL offers a broad range of electron microscopy products ranging from tabletop Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEMs) to ultrahigh-resolution SEMs, Transmission Electron Microscopes (TEMs) used in pathology and atomic resolution investigation of nanomaterials, Cryo Electron Microscopes (CRYO-EMs) for single particle analysis, Electron Probe Microanalysis (EPMA) systems for in-depth surface analysis of geological materials, and Focused Ion Beam (FIB) milling systems for sample preparation.

