Navitar Releases Coaxial Illuminator and Controller for Resolv4K® Wide Angle FOV Zoom and Fixed Imaging Lens System

Navitar, a global provider of integrated lens and camera machine vision solutions, announced the release of their new Resolv4K® coaxial illuminator, designed to be used with the Resolv4K zoom and fixed lens systems for improved, even illumination across a wide field of view.

Image Credit: Navitar

The Resolv4K system, available as zoom or fixed magnifications, maximizes the usage of larger format and resolving power, these systems offer excellent visible wavelength axial color correction. Other wavelength options include a proprietary visible to NIR and SWIR coating options. They are ideal for defect and character inspection, especially on flat, highly reflective surfaces such as wafers, integrated circuits, and polished metal sections.  When integrated with a Pixelink camera the Resolv imaging system is the ideal digital video microscope. The Capture imaging software has built in measurement tools, communicates directly with Navitar motor controllers for zoom and focus, and allows for video recording and image capture.

Related Stories

The Resolv4K coaxial illuminator offers:

  • superior brightness and uniformity with Resolv4K 1.0X-2.0X lens attachments at low and high magnification
  • compatible with Navitar HR infinity corrected objective lenses
  • various LED color options
  • easy access for diffusers and filters

Navitar has also released a CE compliant desktop controller with a small footprint and easy to use ergonomic design. The Resolv4K controller offers:

  • quick configuration for dual brightness levels
  • digital readout with memory settings
  • international power options. 

Applications: 

  • Inspection of samples with highly reflective surfaces
  • Inspection of deformities on chips and silicon wafers
  • Detection of alignment fiducials
  • Recognition of laser-marked characters and 2D DMP codes
  • Can also be used in combination with a ring light in applications when the samples being inspected vary.

Source: https://navitar.com/

