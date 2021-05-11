Keeping A Cool Head With Data Storage

Titan Enterprises’ reliable flow monitoring of refrigerant liquids using its 900 and 1000 series turbine flow sensor devices helps keep data storage cool.

A leading manufacturer and supplier of precision cold liquid flow-measurement devices, Titan’s standard and OEM custom flowmeter designs meet the demands of specialist coolant flow applications, where reliable and effective cooling arrangements are vital to prevent critical equipment from overheating.

Reliable flow monitoring of refrigerant liquids is a vital requirement for cooling equipment used in data centre facilities. Big data storage and electricity production centres need to mitigate against serious problems caused by over-heating, such as degradation of operational performance, damage to critical equipment and shutdowns. Refrigerants in cooling systems are widely used by big data centres and electricity production facilities to keep equipment running efficiently.

Using steel reinforced polymer components, the low inertia turbines of Titan’s 900 and 1000 Series turbine flow sensors are ideal for measuring the low viscosities (0.3 to 0.4 centipoises) encountered with volatile refrigerant fluids measured in liquid form. Employing selected sensors, the pressure drop through the turbine flow meter has been designed to be low enough to prevent gas break-out and ensure reliable flow measurement.

Both the 900 and 1000 series turbine flowmeters are designed to give high performance (+/- 0.1% repeatability) across 6 flow ranges from 0.05 to 15 litres per minute – and up to 30 litres per minute in the 1000 series. The competitive price and chemically resistant components make these the ideal choice for flow metering a wide range of liquid temperatures (-25°C to +125°C). To ensure the highest degree of inertness to flow metered liquids, the polymer components of the 900 and 1000 Series flow meters are moulded in an FDA approved grade of PVDF and mounted in a 316 stainless steel body.

Enabling innovation in key sectors, Titan partners with OEM customers to develop bespoke cool liquid flow meters outside of our standard range of flow sensors. Alongside the precision turbine that rotates freely on robust sapphire bearings, adaptations of fittings, seals and totally non-metallic options, Titan produces custom flow measurement solutions that work within customer-specific equipment and/or applications, meeting customer needs precisely. The combination of materials and technology ensures consistently highly reliable and precision flow meter devices.

For further information on the 900 Series and 1000 Series Refrigerant Flow Sensor please visit https://www.flowmeters.co.uk/turbine-flow-meters-titan-900-series-turbine-flow-measurement/ or https://www.flowmeters.co.uk/turbine-flow-meters-titan-1000-series-turbine-flow-measurement/ or contact Titan Enterprises on +44 (0)1935 812790 or [email protected].