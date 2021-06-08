Posted in | Design and Innovation | New Product

SHENMAO Launches New Thermal Fatigue Resistant Lead-free Solder Paste

SHENMAO America, Inc. is pleased to introduce its PF918-P250 Thermal Fatigue Resistance Lead-free Solder Paste. The new paste is formulated with the new SHENMAO Sn/4Ag/3Bi Alloy design with high thermal impact reliability.

Solder Paste PF918-P250. Image Credit: SHENMAO America, Inc.

PF918-P250 can increase thermal reliability performance by a minimum of 30 percent. It provides better mechanical shock performance than typical solder alloys such as SAC305 and SAC405, and is suitable for use in consumer electronics, servers and automotive electronics applications.

PF918-P250 has a similar melting point to SAC305 so that the regular SAC305 reflow profile can be applied.  With the innovative flux design, voiding can be easily controlled to less than 10 percent.

SHENMAO has successfully been approved by many international well-known electronic manufacturers. The company strives to offer the best quality without compromising cost and time-to-market while providing maximum value to all customers. SHENMAO America, Inc. blends SMT solder paste at its facility in San Jose, CA for distribution in North America.

Source: http://www.shenmao.com/

