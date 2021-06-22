Posted in | News | Materials Analysis | Events

Free Webinar - See Inside Your Additive Manufacturing Materials and Components Using X-Ray Analysis

Together with RX solutions, Malvern Panalytical, a leader in analytical instruments and materials analysis solutions, announces their free webinar about the ways X-ray analysis can help you make the most of your additive manufacturing processes and materials. On June 29th, 2021, a global team of X-ray analysis specialists, will co-present this extended 2-hour webinar.

Image Credit: Malvern Panalytical

Because of the intricate structures and microstructures it can produce, metal powder-based additive manufacturing (AM) is rapidly growing. And with that, the urge for studying metallic materials and their structures is also likely to grow.

X-ray analysis can add value to the study of those materials and their structures for several reasons. For our next extended webinar, we have teamed up with RX solutions to provide you with an overview of three important X-ray techniques for metal AM.

Specific talks:

  • Metal additive manufacturing: Using X-ray diffraction to characterize the microstructure of parts and powders - Dr. Scott Speakman (Malvern Panalytical)
  • Applications of multi-scale Micro-CT for additive manufacturing - Roland Le Floc'h (RX Solutions)
  • Using X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) for the chemical analysis of metal powders used in additive manufacturing - Tim Glose and Dr. Violeta Uricanu (Malvern Panalytical)

Webinar details:

  • Title: See inside your additive manufacturing materials and components using X-ray analysis
  • Date: Tuesday June 29th, 2021
  • Time: 09:30 - 11:30 (GMT-05:00) Eastern [US & Canada]
  • Duration: 120 minutes

Presenters:

  • Guest Presenter: Roland Le Floc'h - Product Manager Micro CT Systems
  • Dr. Scott Speakman - Principal Scientist Malvern Panalytical
  • Tim Glose - XRF Specialist & Associate Product Manager XRF
  • Dr. Violeta Uricanu - XRF Application Specialist

To register or more information: 

Source: https://www.malvernpanalytical.com/en

