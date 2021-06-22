Free Webinar - See Inside Your Additive Manufacturing Materials and Components Using X-Ray Analysis

Together with RX solutions, Malvern Panalytical, a leader in analytical instruments and materials analysis solutions, announces their free webinar about the ways X-ray analysis can help you make the most of your additive manufacturing processes and materials. On June 29th, 2021, a global team of X-ray analysis specialists, will co-present this extended 2-hour webinar.

Image Credit: Malvern Panalytical

Because of the intricate structures and microstructures it can produce, metal powder-based additive manufacturing (AM) is rapidly growing. And with that, the urge for studying metallic materials and their structures is also likely to grow.

X-ray analysis can add value to the study of those materials and their structures for several reasons. For our next extended webinar, we have teamed up with RX solutions to provide you with an overview of three important X-ray techniques for metal AM.

Specific talks:

Metal additive manufacturing: Using X-ray diffraction to characterize the microstructure of parts and powders - Dr. Scott Speakman (Malvern Panalytical)

Applications of multi-scale Micro-CT for additive manufacturing - Roland Le Floc'h (RX Solutions)

Using X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) for the chemical analysis of metal powders used in additive manufacturing - Tim Glose and Dr. Violeta Uricanu (Malvern Panalytical)



Webinar details:

Title: See inside your additive manufacturing materials and components using X-ray analysis

Date: Tuesday June 29 th , 2021

, 2021 Time: 09:30 - 11:30 (GMT-05:00) Eastern [US & Canada]

Duration: 120 minutes

Presenters:

Guest Presenter: Roland Le Floc'h - Product Manager Micro CT Systems

Dr. Scott Speakman - Principal Scientist Malvern Panalytical

Tim Glose - XRF Specialist & Associate Product Manager XRF

Dr. Violeta Uricanu - XRF Application Specialist



To register or more information:

Source: https://www.malvernpanalytical.com/en