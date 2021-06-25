Chemically Resistant, NASA Low Outgassing, Non-Drip Epoxy System

Master Bond EP41S-5ND Black is a two part, NASA low outgassing rated epoxy, with outstanding chemical resistance to acids, bases, alcohols and fuels. Most significantly it will withstand liquid immersion to harsh chemicals such as methylene chloride, phenol (10%) and nitric acid (30%).

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

This system contains no solvents and cures at room temperature, or more rapidly at elevated temperatures. It provides a high glass transition temperature of 140 to 150°C, and exceptional electrical insulation properties, with a volume resistivity greater than 1014 ohm-cm.

“EP41S-5ND Black is designed for bonding and sealing applications, wherein a non-sag, paste-like consistency is required.” says Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer. “The optimum curing schedule is overnight at 75°F followed by 3-4 hours at 150-200°F. In applications where long term chemical resistance is critical, the importance of post-curing with heat cannot be overstated.”

EP41S-5ND Black has a good physical strength profile with a tensile strength measuring between 10,000 and 12,000 psi, and a tensile lap shear of 900-1,100 psi, both at room temperature. It is serviceable over the temperature range of -80°F to +450°F. This compound adheres well to a variety of substrates such as metals, composites, glass, ceramics and many plastics and rubbers. As indicated by the product name, its color is black, and it is RoHS compliant. Packaging is available in ½ pint kits, pint kits, quart kits and gallon kits.

Master Bond Chemically Resistant Epoxies

