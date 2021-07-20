Titan Bridges Troubled Waters For Flow Meter Installation

Titan Enterprises have released video tutorials illustrating the correct wiring of their pulse precision flow measurement devices to support customers with the installation of flow meters into their applications.

Image credit: Titan Enterprises

Within the flow metering industry, wiring a flow meter is often second nature to experienced engineers and may seem intuitive for established customers. However, Titan’s flow meters are used throughout a wide variety of industries, processes and applications. New customers unfamiliar with our flow metering solutions, may find themselves in turbulent water if the meters are wired incorrectly during the installation process.

The majority of Titan’s flow meters use transistors which can be damaged through simple wiring mistakes, resulting in a defunct meter before the customer has even started! By providing customers with clear visual methods of how to install a flow meter and correct wiring to the power source, we are aiming to save customers time and money in what are essentially preventable errors.

“Although all Titan flow measurement devices are supported with written data and instruction sheets, through our ISO 9001 examination of returns and call logs, we have found that a large percentage of flow meter installation issues result from mis-wiring.” states Jeremy Thorne, Production Manager with Titan Enterprises.

Research shows that a large proportion of people consult a video when learning something new. Neil Hannay, a Senior R&D Engineer at Titan Enterprises, commented: “For customers who are new to our flow meters, visual demonstrations for wiring the flow measurement devices will help to reduce simple errors that cost customers time and money.”

“YouTube is a very accessible platform and is a great delivery method for Titan flow meter instructional videos. As we don’t carry out on-site flow meter installations ourselves, providing visual tutorials are a useful way to illustrate correct wiring methods which we anticipate will reduce the number of unnecessary returns and rebuilds.”

Video tutorials currently available on the Titan website (www.flowmeters.co.uk) include wiring requirements for:

Titan’s beverage flow meter.

Turbine flow meters within Titan’s 800 series, 900 series and FT2 flow transducers.

Titan’s OG2 oval gear flow meter.

We will be expanding Titan’s flow metering instruction videos to include our full range of flow meter devices to help customers get the best out of their meters and to ensure that the meters are performing to their most efficient levels within customer applications.



For further information on flow measurement devices to suit specific applications, please contact Titan Enterprises on +44 (0)1935 812790 or [email protected]. For Titan’s video tutorials, visit our website’s Customer Resources at www.flowmeters.co.uk/flow-meter-installation-tutorials/