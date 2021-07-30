Sakuú Corporation Develops 3Ah Lithium Metal Solid-State Battery that Offers Improved Energy Performance over Market’s Existing Options

Sakuu Corporation (previously KeraCel Inc.), the leader in automated multi-process additive manufacturing (AM), today announced that it has developed a 3Ah lithium-metal solid-state battery (SSB) that equals or betters current lithium-ion batteries.

Sakuu’s first generation solid-state battery. Image Credit: Sakuu Corporation

Sakuú has been developing its first generation SSB battery technology alongside its flagship additive manufacturing platform, set for commercial launch by the end of this year. These first-generation batteries comprise 30 sub-cells, utilize lithium-metal and a proprietary printed ceramic separator. The battery has been designed to use current industry standard cathode materials and can support even higher voltage cathodes in the future that could yield up to 25% more energy.

This makes the new battery perfectly suited for consumer, aerospace, and mobility applications, given its advantages in safety and energy density.

Sakuú is targeting to sample these batteries to its strategic partners in the late third quarter and its early access partners in the fourth quarter of this year.

“We developed this first generation of SSB’s to prove the viability of our battery technology in anticipation of the Sakuú 1000 advanced AM platform,” said Robert Bagheri CEO and Founder, Sakuú.

“Over the last year, we have improved our battery energy capacity by a factor of 100 and our volumetric energy efficiency over 12 times and are planning to begin volume production of the batteries in early 2022 to meet the needs of our strategic partners,” he added.

Source: http://www.sakuu.com/