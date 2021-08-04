Posted in | News | Semiconductor | Modeling and Simulation | Electronics | New Product

Highly Thermally Conductive, NASA Low Outgassing Silver Filled Epoxy

Master Bond EP3HTS-TC is a one part, NASA low outgassing rated epoxy, with an outstanding thermal conductivity of 16-17 W/(m·K). It cures rapidly at temperatures of around 250-300°F [~ 125-150°C], and has an unlimited working life at room temperature. The material features a thixotropic paste consistency and is not pre-mixed and frozen. It is well suited for automatic dispensing equipment or manual syringes and can be applied without any tailing. Primarily, it is formulated for use as a die attach and special purpose bonding material.

Master Bond EP3HTS-TC. Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

 

EP3HTS-TC utilizes a non-sintering silver technology to provide ultra high heat transfer capability.” says Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer. “It is designed without compromise to dispensability or adhesion strength, while maximizing performance properties.” EP3HTS-TC is highly electrically conductive, with a volume resistivity of less than 1x10-6 ohm-cm.

The system exhibits good dimensional stability, resists thermal cycling, and has a low coefficient of thermal expansion of 20-23 x 10-6 in/in/°C. Die shear strength is 9-12 kg-f at 75°F for a 2 x 2 mm [80 x 80 mil] area. It has a glass transition temperature of 58°C and is serviceable over the temperature range of -80°F to +400°F. This compound adheres well to a variety of substrates such as metals, composites, glass, ceramics, semiconductor materials and many plastics. Packaging is available in syringes, 20, 50 and 100 gram jars, as well as single and multiple pound containers.

Master Bond Thermally Conductive, NASA Low Outgassing Systems

