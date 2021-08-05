Tigo Energy Unveils Energy Intelligence Platform to Simplify Fleet Management

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry’s worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), today unveiled its Energy Intelligence (EI) Solution, a comprehensive digital platform designed to optimize the installer experience around commissioning, monitoring, and maintaining fleets of solar installations.

For solar installers, operations and maintenance represents a significant and ongoing burden due to the lack of visibility to the module-level information. Tigo EI quickly identifies issues that increase truck rolls, undermine energy output, and undercut the economic success of said installations. EI also delivers the tools to decrease operation and maintenance costs, increase system performance and revenue, and improve the user experience for both installers and customers. The platform also simplifies the commissioning process by providing greater system visibility and information to end installers and EPCs.

“Fleet management technology is the next key enabler in renewable energy, and the Tigo EI Platform will accelerate this domain with improved data gathering and analytics software,” said Archie Roboostoff, vice-president of software at Tigo Energy. “We are confident that the upgraded EI Solution solution will assist installers in pushing forward their energy systems and we look forward to seeing the results.”

Tigo Energy supports the revenue and strategic goals of installers through a holistic approach to energy management and by providing premium hardware and smart software solutions. With hundreds of terabytes of data on solar system performance collected to date, the value of the resulting analytics continues to increase. Installers have the opportunity to choose what works best for their systems and fleets. Key features of the EI Solution that will improve installer experience and interaction include:

Fleet management view for installers to easily sort and analyze installed systems

Power flow diagramming with interactive charts presenting archived and real-time power generation and distribution data

Advanced performance reports designed to reduce alert fatigue for installers

Advanced chart pages updated to include a calendar flow, and income statistics to show monetary equivalent of energy production.

Innovative kiosk view showcasing energy details for system owners to illustrate to friends, colleagues and customers their renewable energy commitment

Earlier this year, Tigo Energy announced it surpassed 75GWh of Reclaimed Energy since 2009 in tens of thousands of installations. With EI, users and installers can access the ‘Reclaimed Energy’ feature, a tool that quantifies energy system optimization for greater energy generation. Existing customers that are currently using the platform will be automatically switched over to the newest version of EI, but the previous version of the platform will still be available for use at the customer’s discretion.

The platform is available on the web and as a mobile application named Tigo EI on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.

Source: https://www.tigoenergy.com/