New Olympus DP28 and DP23 Cameras Win Premier Innovation Award

The new Olympus DP28 and DP23 microscope cameras were chosen by a committee of clinicians and healthcare professionals to receive a Premier Innovation Award for their potential to meet unmet clinical needs and improve patient care.

Image Credit: Olympus

High-Quality Images with Smart Features

Offering flexibility for clinical research applications, the DP28 camera’s 4K ultra-high-definition image quality shows samples in fine detail while the DP23 camera’s 6.4-megapixel resolution and 45 frames per second (fps) frame rate enable it to quickly capture images with the detail needed for most life science imaging applications. Both cameras offer a wide field of view up to FN25 and produce exceptional color accuracy, enabling pathologists to view more of their sample at once and in its true colors.

The cameras’ smart features help make imaging fast and efficient. Advanced features include Olympus smart image averaging, which suppresses noise while maintaining a high frame rate and eliminating artifacts to produce clear images, high contrast mode to capture clear images of dim samples and focus peaking to quickly identify which areas of the sample are in focus.

Connecting Colleagues

The DP28 and DP23 cameras offer leading-edge connectivity features that enable efficient remote collaboration. All critical data, including images, annotations and live measurements, can be displayed and shared locally or remotely. When used with Olympus NetCam software, pathologists and technologists can share images with and get second opinions from colleagues across the hospital campus or around the world.

Source: https://www.olympus-lifescience.com/en/

