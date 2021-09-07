Monitor and Control the Temperature of Your Grinding Process

RETSCH’s new MM 500 control is the first mixer mill on the market that allows to monitor and control the temperature of a grinding process. The mill is especially designed for processing temperature-sensitive sample materials and is suitable for dry, wet and cryogenic grinding.

Image Credit: Retsch GmbH

The achievable temperature ranges from - 100 to 100 °C, with various options available for cooling and heating. The MM 500 control can be connected either to an LN2 supply or to an external temperature control unit such as a thermostat, chiller or water tap. The sample is tempered by indirect cooling or heating by means of thermal plates. This patented concept from RETSCH eliminates the need for sample cooling, e. g. in open liquid nitrogen baths or with dry ice.

For cooling with liquid nitrogen, the mill can be equipped with the optional cryoPad. The innovative cryoPad technology enables the selection and maintenance of a defined cooling temperature in the range between -100 and 0 °C during grinding.

Beside classical size reduction processes, the MM 500 control is also suitable for mechanochemical applications where reactions can be significantly influenced by tempering the sample.

Benefits at a glance: