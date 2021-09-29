Si-Ware™ Systems and Dairyland Laboratories Partner to Launch In-Field Dairy Feed Analysis Solution

Si-Ware Systems Inc., creator of NeoSpectra material analysis solutions built on single-chip FT-NIR spectrometers, today announced a partnership with Dairyland Laboratories, Inc., a leading agricultural feed and forage testing laboratory with customers across the U.S. and in over 20 countries. The partnership will utilize the power of Si-Ware’s NeoSpectra technology and Dairyland’s feed testing expertise, enabling on-demand results, quicker decisions, and improved feed quality assurance.

Image Credit: SerhiyHorobets/Shutterstock.com

Dairyland’s NIR support and data integrations will be made available on Si-Ware’s NeoSpectra LabStore via the Dairyland Feed Analysis app. The NeoSpectra LabStore is a secure place to discover and download test models that are developed by FT-NIR technology experts such as laboratories, researchers, universities, and companies. NeoSpectra portable analyzer users access the LabStore to download the models they need to perform in-field analysis in industries such as agriculture, food, life sciences, and others.

The Dairyland and Si-Ware partnership seeks to address the in-field burdens of feed variation while maximizing feed nutrient content and animal productivity for the hundreds of thousands of dairy farms and feed mills globally.

This is a ground-breaking partnership not only for Dairyland, but also for our customers. Dairyland is excited to partner closely with Si-Ware to bring this technology to the field. This new agreement extends our testing capabilities to farms and feed mills and enables decision-making that was previously unfeasible. Kyle Taysom, CEO, Dairyland Laboratories, Inc.

The Dairyland partnership, which was announced on the first day of the 2021 World Dairy Expo, is Si-Ware’s first lab partner in the U.S.