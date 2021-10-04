Posted in | News | Photonics

Tibidabo Scientific Industries Acquires Lambert Instruments B.V.

Tibidabo Scientific Industries Announces the Acquisition of Lambert Instruments B.V., a Leader in High-Speed Scientific and Fluorescence Imaging.

Image Credit: Andrey Suslov/Shutterstock.com

The acquisition of Lambert Instruments B.V. further expands Tibidabo Scientific Industries’ portfolio of world-class scientific imaging solutions and marks the company’s continued expansion into complementary markets, including fluorescence and scientific imaging, powered by proprietary software.

Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd (“Tibidabo Scientific”), a global leader in highly differentiated technology for scientific research, aerospace, and industrial markets, announces the acquisition of Lambert Instruments B.V. (“Lambert”), a specialist developer and manufacturer of low light detection and high-speed imaging systems deployed in a variety of demanding and critical applications.

We are delighted to welcome Jeroen Wehmeijer and the Lambert team into the Tibidabo Scientific Group,” commented Paul Murtagh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Tibidabo Scientific.

With its manufacturing and R&D facility in Groningen, the Netherlands, Lambert’s products support unique applications in cancer research, biotechnology, food science, non-destructive testing, and space science.

Over 95% of Lambert’s sales are exported to customers around the world.

Lambert’s product range and deep R&D capabilities fit neatly into Tibidabo Scientific’s long-term strategy. We are excited to watch Lambert continue to thrive as part of our growing group.

Paul Murtagh, Chairman and CEO, Tibidabo Scientific

Murtagh continued, “We would also like to give special thanks to Gerard Verheule, outgoing Managing Director of Lambert, for his invaluable contributions to the business over his years of ownership and leadership."
 

