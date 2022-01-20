Posted in | News | Materials Processing | Automotive Materials | Control Systems

Improving the Efficiency of Single-Phase Induction Motors with Rotor Bars Shape

Researchers from Greece and France, in their latest article published in the journal Energies, have studied the influence of rotor bar shapes to increase the efficiency of a single-phase induction motor.

Study: Effect of Rotor Bars Shape on the Single-Phase Induction Motors Performance: An Analysis toward Their Efficiency Improvement. Image Credit: yura borson/Shutterstock.com

Importance of Motor Efficiency and the Latest Study

Worldwide, obligatory requirements for the effectiveness of line-operated electrical motors have been established. Compact single-phase induction motors (SPIMs) will not be spared in terms of effectiveness and efficiency, as new restrictions are set to be implemented no later than July 2023. As a result, the efficiency of capacitor-run SPIMs will be required to exceed (now) normal values and meet the standards of the IE3 (i.e., premium) performance class. Less consideration has been given to the influence of rotors bar form on SPIM performance and starting capabilities. This area was covered in this paper by investigating rotor squirrel-cage layouts with eight distinct bar forms.

International efficiency classes for four-pole IMs at 50 Hz. Image Credit: Chasiotis, I.D et al., Energies

What are Single Phase Induction Motors?

Single-phase induction motors (SPIMs) account for a sizable portion of the worldwide electric machines industry due to their widespread use in a variety of products (e.g., cutting tools, pressurized cleaning technology, rotating belts, latest efficient washing machines, commercial grinders, food storage facilities, food mixers, microwave ovens, conditioning units, thermal circulation pumps, fans, centrifugal pumps, etc.). Their rated output power ranges from a few kilowatts to a few hundred kilowatts, and they are available in a variety of designs depending on the mechanism used to make them self-starting motors.

Configurations of Single-Phase Induction Motors

They are available in five varieties: (a) split-phase, (b) shaded poles, (c) capacitor-start/induction-run, (d) capacitor-start/capacitor-run, and (e) capacitor-run SPIMs. Because the transmitted single-phase current generates only a pulsing electromagnetic field, the beginning mechanism is required.

Comparison of SPIM with Induction Motors

This motor's construction is quite identical to that of a three-phase squirrel-cage induction motor (IM). The fundamental distinction is in the configuration of the stator's primary and supplementary windings. These coils are 90 electrical degrees phase-shifted vertically. During both the initiating and operating operations of the motor, a fixed capacitor is linked in series with the secondary coil.

Structure and Rotor Bar Design of SPIM

The stator and rotor core of the SPIM are composed of thin laminae of electrical metals. The squirrel-cage of the rotor is manufactured of a conducting alloy by die casting. Because of its inexpensive cost, aluminum alloy is more commonly used in the fabrication of tiny SPIMs, and it provides for greater freedom in the design of the bar.

Several configurations of semi-closed, closed, or open slots have been presented for the rotor bar design to determine which one advantages the motor's performance parameters. Based on the National Electrical Manufacturers Association's guidelines, the bar designs are categorized into four categories (design classes). Each of these results in a unique torque–slip profile for the motors and has a significant impact on the machine's operating efficiency and launching capabilities.

Figure 4. Impact of Crun and kbar on efficiency of SPIMs with rotor squirrel-cage bars of: (a) trapezoidal, (b) oval, (c) pent, (d) polygonical, (e) round, (f) drop, (g) rectangular, and (h) quadrangular shape.

Related Stories

Impact of Crun and kbar on efficiency of SPIMs with rotor squirrel-cage bars of: (a) trapezoidal, (b) oval, (c) pent, (d) polygonical, (e) round, (f) drop, (g) rectangular, and (h) quadrangular shape. Image Credit: Chasiotis, I.D et al., Energies

Traditional Methods for Improving Efficiency

To date, research studies have focused on the emergence of more precise magnetic and thermal models for better assessment of the motor's electromagnetic and thermal behavior, the optimized rotor squirrel cage configuration, the appropriate choice of the rotor bars/stator slots conjunction, and the establishment of innovative casting processes as well as novel materials for cores and squirrel cags.

Because the majority of the aforementioned solutions are not easily adaptable to large-scale production, it is critical to have design techniques that cause minor alterations to the pre-existing SPIMs manufacturing stage.

Figure 7. View (½) part and magnetic flux density distribution under nominal operation of the SPIM with Crun = 18 µF and rotor bars of: (a) trapezoidal, (b) oval, (c) pent, (d) polygonical, (e) round, (f) drop, (g) rectangular, and (h) quadrangular shape.

View (½) part and magnetic flux density distribution under nominal operation of the SPIM with Crun = 18 μF and rotor bars of: (a) trapezoidal, (b) oval, (c) pent, (d) polygonical, (e) round, (f) drop, (g) rectangular, and (h) quadrangular shape. Image Credit: Chasiotis, I.D et al., Energies

Research Findings

The influence of the rotor bar shape on the efficiency of the capacitor-run SPIM was examined and given in the study. The results showed that the design of the bar had a significant impact on the particular performance parameter. The gap between the lowest and maximal efficiency values of the best-performing SPIMs was 0.42 percent.

The discrepancy between the lowest and greatest efficiency values of the SPIMs with varying rotor bar shapes for a given capacitance ranged from 0.31 percent to 0.98 percent. It was pointed out that the bar shape had a significant impact on various operational features such as beginning current, failure torque, current shift inclination, electromagnetic saturation, and so on. As a consequence of the quantitative evaluation of the obtained SPIMs and the discussion of results, beneficial conclusions were formed.

To summarize, the study sheds light on the creation of capacitor-run SPIMs with improved efficiency, while also addressing issues such as the influence of contact resistance on rotor ohmic losses and the impact of capacitance on the motor's magnetizing inductance.

Further Reading

Chasiotis, I.D.; Karnavas, Y.L.; Scuiller, F. Effect of Rotor Bars Shape on the Single-Phase Induction Motors Performance: An Analysis toward Their Efficiency Improvement. Energies 2022. 15(3). 717. Available at: https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1073/15/3/717/htm

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Ibtisam Abbasi

Written by

Ibtisam Abbasi

Ibtisam graduated from Institute of Space Technology, Islamabad with a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering. During his academic careers, he has worked on several research projects and has successfully managed several co-curricular events like International World Space Week and International Conference on Aerospace Engineering. Having one English Prose competition during his undergraduate level, Ibtisam has always been keenly interested in research, writing and editing. Soon after his graduation, he joined the AzoNetwork as a freelancer to sharpen his skills. Ibtisam loves to travel especially visiting the countryside. He has always been a sports fan and loves to watch tennis, soccer and cricket. Born in Pakistan, Ibtisam one day hopes to travel all over the world creating strong bonds of friendships and spreading the message of peace and love.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Abbasi, Ibtisam. (2022, January 20). Improving the Efficiency of Single-Phase Induction Motors with Rotor Bars Shape. AZoM. Retrieved on January 20, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57958.

  • MLA

    Abbasi, Ibtisam. "Improving the Efficiency of Single-Phase Induction Motors with Rotor Bars Shape". AZoM. 20 January 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57958>.

  • Chicago

    Abbasi, Ibtisam. "Improving the Efficiency of Single-Phase Induction Motors with Rotor Bars Shape". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57958. (accessed January 20, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Abbasi, Ibtisam. 2022. Improving the Efficiency of Single-Phase Induction Motors with Rotor Bars Shape. AZoM, viewed 20 January 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57958.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Powering Next-Generation Electronics with Recovered Lithium

AZoM speaks to Professor Yi Cui and Dr. Fang Liu about their groundbreaking research into lithium batteries. The researchers have found a way to revitalize 'dead' lithium in batteries and hope that their work will make way for extended battery life and less battery wastage.

Powering Next-Generation Electronics with Recovered Lithium
Monitor Greasing and Lubrication with LUBExpert

Monitor Greasing and Lubrication with LUBExpert

Improper grease application accounts for a large amount of bearing failures. With 40% of bearings not lasting enough to deliver their engineered value, under and over lubrication are key areas to monitor. LUBExpert allows you to use the appropriate lubricant and the right time and the right place.

From SDT Ultrasound Solutions

Sponsored Content

Graphene

Graphene: The Future of Solar Cells?

Graphene: The Future of Solar Cells?

Solar energy has been at the forefront of nations' efforts to develop new technologies, and scientists are continuously looking for new methods to develop efficient energy-generating systems.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »