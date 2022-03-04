AMETEK STC Announces NSF Certified Submersible Level Transmitters

HORSHAM, USA – Companies have long trusted level transmitters to provide reliable and accurate tank levels in many industries, including water and wastewater. Manufacturers differentiate their transmitters by size, accuracy, options, features, and maybe most importantly, ratings. Especially when talking about industries responsible for our drinking water, understanding the ratings of the instruments used within that water is essential.

Image Credit: AMETEK STC

AMETEK STC has a safe solution with its PMT 575 line of NSF-certified submersible level transmitter. NSF (National Sanitation Foundation) is a public health and environmental organization that develops health regulations and certifies equipment and products. They have verified that the PMT 575 meets its NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 classification standards, used to identify products that meet its drinking water leachate requirements, including the lead percentage. ​​​​​​​

To certify products, NSF conducts extensive testing and auditing of the product, components, bills of materials, and the manufacturing process used in creating, in this case, the level transmitter. After granting the certification, they continue to audit the same items to assure that companies continue their safe practices.

Image Credit: AMETEK STC

The AMETEK PMT 575 submersible level transmitters indicate liquid level by continuously measuring hydrostatic level pressure via its sensing element and transmitted by a 4-20 mA signal. This design provides excellent linearity and repeatability, low hysteresis, and long-term stability. The 575 is available with a nylon or stainless steel snub nose, ranges from 0-14 feet through 0-690 feet, and is CSA-rated intrinsically safe.

