Posted in | News | Materials Research | Materials Science

Advances in the Modification of Noble Metals with Light Alloying Elements for Catalytic Reactions

Noble metals have been widely used as heterogeneous catalysts because they easily stand out with high activity and selectivity for many reactions of both scientific and industrial interest.

At least a century ago, some light alloying elements with small atomic radii are known to easily permeate into the interstitial location of metal lattice. The catalytic performance of noble metals has also been found to be highly sensitive to a low amount of light elements (e.g., H, C and B) in some cases. These catalysts show some uniqueness as compared with traditional metal-metal alloy catalysts, which brings about novel effects in geometric and electronic modifications of noble metals for optimization of catalytic properties.

Compared with the modification of noble metal catalysts with transition metals, alloying noble metal catalysts with light element atoms has received relatively little attention in earlier studies. The significant roadblocks to extensively study light element implanted noble metal catalysts include the difficulty of accurately controlling and directly observing light alloying elements because of their small atomic size, low concentration, and non-uniform distribution, which limits the ability to establish direct structure-activity relationships. In the recent twenty years, considerable progress has been made in rational design of light atoms in noble metals for modulating the catalytic activity. The rapid process of advanced characterization methods provides powerful tools for directly observing the light atom positions and deeply understanding their structural modifications to the parent metals. In addition, the great development of computational chemistry makes it possible to rapidly identify novel catalysts and reveal the roles of interstitial light elements in promoting catalytic abilities.

Related Stories

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Xiaoxin Zou from Jilin University, China presents a general overview of the recent advances regarding modification of noble metals with light alloying elements for various catalytic reactions, and in particular for energy-related applications. The types, location, concentration and ordering degree of light atoms as major factors functioned in noble metal-based catalysts are summarized, with emphasis on how they can be rationally controlled to promote activity and selectivity. The synthetic strategies developed to incorporate light elements, as well as the theoretical and experimental methods for understanding the alloying effects are highlighted. The diverse array of ligh alloying elements (including H, B, C, N, and others) in various noble metals are further summarized. Current challenges and future perspectives on the development of highly efficient noble metal based catalysts modified with light elements are also discussed. The results were published in Chinese Journal of Catalysis (https://doi.org/10.1016/S1872-2067(21)63899-8).

Source: http://english.dicp.cas.cn/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Converting Carbon to Key Chemicals with Bacteria

AZoM speaks to Michael Jewett, a researcher at Northwestern University, about a novel process using bacteria to capture CO2 and convert it into the useful commercial chemicals acetone and isopropanol. This could bring us closer to a circular bioeconomy in the chemical sector.

Converting Carbon to Key Chemicals with Bacteria

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

This article provides an end-of-life assessment of lithium-ion batteries, focusing on the recycling of an ever-growing amount of spent Li-Ion batteries in order to work toward a sustainable and circular approach to battery use and reuse.

What Materials are Used to Make Solar Panels?

What Materials are Used to Make Solar Panels?

This article provides an overview of the materials that are used to produce photovoltaic cells for the production of renewable energy, as well as new research that proposes the use of novel materials.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »