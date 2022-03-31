Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

Contribution to Sustainability: Collaboration Between Hochschule Konstanz and Bettersize Instruments

There has been an official partnership announced between the Hochschule Konstanz - University of Applied Sciences and analytical instrument provider Bettersize Instruments. A key aim of this collaboration is to educate the next generation of researchers and scientists to drive client success in sustainable development studies.

Zeynep Ekizi, a master student from the Hochschule Konstanz, using BeDensi B1 from Bettersize Instruments in her research. Image credit: Bettersize Instruments

Bettersize takes joy in establishing a pipeline of researchers equipped with skills and expertise. Specialists at Bettersize are happy to put in their two cents to provide the latest apparatus and measuring devices in the laboratory to drive client success in sustainable development studies. 

"Thanks to the apparatus and measuring devices in the laboratory, we can include many tasks with industrial relevance in our teaching. We are considering how we can further optimize processes in order to bring more used materials back to the recycling cycle. And even in the bachelor's program, students could use the lab equipment to get in touch with the technology and the challenges so that they are well prepared for professional life." says Prof. Nied

Recently, Zeynep Ekizi, a master’s student from the Hochschule Konstanz, has found BeDensi B1 from Bettersize Instruments useful in her research on optimizing processes of bringing used materials back to the recycling cycle. As a strategic partner with the Hochschule Konstanz, we are so proud that our product can help them to achieve their goals and contribute to sustainable development.

Read the article in English: bit.ly/3DoQVsM
Read the article in German: bit.ly/3iRdLzS

