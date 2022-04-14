Posted in | News | New Product

Superior Industries Once Again Builds World's Largest Telescopic Stacking Conveyer

Superior Industries, Inc., a US-based manufacturer and global supplier of bulk material processing and handling systems, recently completed design and manufacturing work on what they’re considering to be the world’s largest telescopic radial stacking conveyor.

The brand-new TeleStacker® Conveyor model is a 48-inch-wide by 210-feet-long telescoping conveyor (1220mm x 64m). It’s capable of building 425,000 ton stockpiles (315,000 cubic yards). Superior says the record-breaking stacker will be used to unload dry bulk ships along the Atlantic Coast in Florida.

Operators at the port will take advantage of the TeleStacker Conveyor’s PilePro™ Automation. This user-friendly, Superior designed and supported system automatically controls the stacker’s actions while building partially or fully-desegregated stockpiles. Some popular features include pile volume reporting, maintenance triggers and diagnostics screens.

In 2022, Superior is celebrating 25 years of manufacturing its famous TeleStacker® Conveyor. During that time, the conveyor has earned a reputation as the best tool for defeating costly material segregation while bulk stockpiling. Superior says it manufactures about a dozen standard sizes and is always willing to customize every inch of the conveyor for premiere performance in any application.

