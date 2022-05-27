TOFWERK and Bruker Form Strategic Partnership in High-Speed, Ultra-Sensitive Solutions for Applied and Industrial Markets

Bruker Corporation and TOFWERK AG today announced a strategic partnership for high-speed, ultra-sensitive applied and industrial analytical solutions, in conjunction with a Bruker minority investment in TOFWERK.

TOFWERK Vocus Eiger. Image Credit: TOFWERK

The partnership provides a basis for technology collaborations to advance instrument capabilities and for the development of novel analytical applications where high speed and ultra-sensitivity matter. TOFWERK expects to leverage Bruker’s commercial scale to accelerate penetration of selected market segments. This includes offering TOFWERK’s compact time-of-flight mass spectrometers (TOFMS) for small molecule and volatiles analyses that require exceptional speed and sensitivity, as well as mobility and customization.

TOFWERK’s product portfolio includes specialized solutions based on TOFMS analyzers and a variety of ionization methods, including real-time proton transfer reaction (PTR) chemical ionization, SIMS using fast ion beams in scanning electron microscopes (FIB-SEM), and inductively coupled plasma ionization (ICP). Novel point-of-need analytical solutions integrating Bruker’s recently acquired direct analysis in real time (DART) technology with TOFMS are also on the development roadmap.

TOFWERK’s instruments are used in applications such as ambient air monitoring, breath analysis (for research use only), food and flavor analysis, and for airborne molecular contamination (AMC) monitoring in the semiconductor industry. Small footprints and robust engineering enable powerful TOFMS analysis in demanding industrial environments and aboard mobile platforms, as well as in laboratory settings.

Mr. Jürgen Srega, President of the Bruker CALID group, said: “We are delighted to partner with TOFWERK to combine our innovations for novel analytical applications on fit-for-purpose scientific tools. Our recently acquired IonSense DART technology coupled to the TOFWERK Vocus CI-TOFMS platform illustrates our technology synergies for the benefit of applied and industrial market customers in diverse application fields.”

Dr. Katrin Fuhrer, co-founder and CFO of TOFWERK, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Bruker as it allows us to leverage technical and operational synergies to better serve our customers through Bruker’s global commercial and service channels.”

Dr. Marc Gonin, co-founder and CEO of TOFWERK, added: “We are excited to work closely with Bruker to further accelerate the commercialization of compact, high-speed TOFMS solutions for industrial and applied markets, based on ultra-high sensitivity and point-of-need analysis technologies developed at TOFWERK and Bruker.”