IDS Reveal uEye XC to Bridge Gap Between Industrial Camera and Webcam

With uEye XC, IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH is launching an industrial camera with autofocus that is just as easy to operate as a webcam.

Setting up and commissioning the 13 MP USB3 camera only requires a cable connection. It then immediately delivers high-resolution, detailed images and videos. Unlike webcams from the consumer sector, uEye XC is specially designed for industrial requirements. Its components score with long availability – a must for industrial applications. It is used, for example, in kiosk systems, logistics, in the medical sector and in robotics applications.

Thanks to the integrated autofocus module, the Vision standard-compliant USB3 camera can easily manage changing object distances. In terms of appearance, it is distinguished by its elegant and lightweight magnesium housing. With dimensions of only 32 x 61 x 19 mm (W x H x D) and screwable USB Micro B connection, the camera can be easily integrated into image processing systems. Its 13 MP onsemi sensor delivers 20 fps at full resolution and ensures high image quality even in changing light conditions thanks to BSI ("Back Side Illumination") pixel technology. Useful functions such as 24x digital zoom, auto white balance, and color correction ensure that all details can be captured perfectly. With the IDS peak software development kit, users can configure the camera specifically for their application if required.

From process and quality assurance to kiosk systems, logistics automation and medical technology: the autofocus camera can be used in a variety of ways in both industrial and non-industrial areas. With the quick-change macro attachment lens, users can easily shorten the minimum object distance of the camera. This makes it also suitable for close-up applications, such as diagnostics.

