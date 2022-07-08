Toughened One Part Epoxy Withstands Thermal Cycling

Master Bond EP17TF is a one part epoxy with a paste consistency, that can be readily dispensed evenly and uniformly. It has a moderately high glass transition temperature (T g ) of 150-155 °C and a wide service temperature range from -150 °F to +550 °F. Designed to compensate for thermal mismatches, this compound resists impact, vibration, shock and rigorous thermal cycling.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

EP17TF is a reliable electrical insulator, possessing a volume resistivity greater than 1015 ohm-cm and a dielectric constant of 4.5 at 60 Hz at room temperature. It maintains its electrical insulation properties, even at higher temperatures. The system has good toughness with an elongation of 5-10%. EP17TF exhibits superior strength properties, bonding well to similar and dissimilar substrates such as metal, ceramics, plastics and composites. It offers a high lap shear strength of 3,200-3,400 psi, a tensile strength of 8,000-9,000 psi and a tensile modulus of 350,000-400,000 psi at 75 °F.

EP17TF requires an elevated temperature cure of 300 °F for 5-6 hours, followed by a post cure at 350 °F for 4-5 hours. The additional post cure is recommended to achieve optimal strength, chemical resistance and thermal properties. EP17TF withstands many chemicals, including acids, bases, fuels, oils and many solvents. It is available in standard packaging from ½ pint containers up to 5 gallon pails. Containers should be refrigerated to extend shelf life.

Master Bond High Strength, Thermal Cycling Resistant Systems

Read more about Master Bond's adhesives featuring thermal cycling resistance at: https://www.masterbond.com/ properties/thermal-cycling- resistant-adhesives

