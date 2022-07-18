Posted in | News | Materials Testing

Bettersize Offers Free Sample Testing Service

Bettersize Instruments benefits customers across the world with free sample testing service in accordance with international, national and industry-specific standards for particle size, particle shape, zeta potential, molecular weight, and powder characteristics.

Image credit: Bettersize Instruments

We at Bettersize Instruments understand the challenges you are facing. Each year, our scientists and application engineers test thousands of samples, and we're happy to put our extensive experience to work for you in analyzing your samples and provide the information you need to know about your particles. We offer up to 3 FREE of charge sample tests per customer.

Your sample's physical characteristics will be summarized for you, and you'll receive a comprehensive report together with an analytical system recommendation. Method development and analyses will be performed by experienced application engineers on Bettersize state-of-the-art instruments.

Explore our technologies:
• Laser Diffraction
• Dynamic Light Analysis (DLS)
• Electrophoretic Light Scattering (ELS)
• Statics Light Scattering (SLS)
• Image Analysis
• Powder Characterization

Learn more about the free sample testing service.

