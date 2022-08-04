Posted in | News | Sustainable Technologies | Business

Seika Machinery Offers Service and Repairs for Its Leading Brands

Seika Machinery, Inc., a leading provider of advanced machinery, materials and engineering services, is pleased to offer service and support for Sawa ultrasonic portable cleaners, SC-500HE and SC-5000GUS McDry dry cabinets, and calibration for Malcom viscometers.

Seika Machinery Los Angeles Head Office. Image Credit: Seika Machinery, Inc.

​​​​​​​Sawa cleaners are repaired at Seika’s demo center in Torrance, CA. The McDry drying units are repaired at the Atlanta office & demo center, and repair kits are available as well. Malcom viscometers can be calibrated and serviced for light maintenance at the company’s San Francisco office.

Seika Machinery offers world-class sales and support for its machinery, equipment and automation solutions used in various industries. In addition to service and repairs, the team provides technical service including installation and on-site training for dedicated products.

Ask for a competitive quotation on any Seika equipment and place an order while supplies last.

Source: https://seikausa.com/

