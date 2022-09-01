Posted in | News | Energy

TRB Lightweight Structures All Charged up for the Battery Show North America 2022

TRB Lightweight Structures is pleased to announce its attendance at The Battery Show North America 2022, taking place September 13-15. The company will join over 750 industry suppliers at the expo, which is set to become a highlight of the year for the electric and hybrid vehicle technology community. TRB is passionate about enhancing clean transportation and will be showcasing its lightweight engineered components, including composite interior parts and battery enclosures.

Image Credit: TRB Lightweight Structures

TRB has been at the forefront of lightweight structure design and manufacture for almost 70 years and is committed to accelerating the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions through innovation in materials and manufacturing methods. Its knowledge of metallics and composites, along with bonding and fabrication expertise, allow TRB to produce bespoke solutions for each application, ensuring optimal product performance.

By combining innovative production pipelines and diverse metallic and composite material choices, TRB can produce structural components that are thinner, lighter, and more resistant to corrosion, all at a comparable cost to industry standards. Additionally, state-of-the-art automation combined with lean manufacturing principles allows for low-, medium- and high-volume production options, ensuring that TRB can accommodate a variety of customer needs and applications.  

Andrew Dugmore, President of TRB, commented: “TRB Lightweight Structures is thrilled to be showcasing its innovations in material science, component design and construction methods at this year’s expo, and looks forward to forging further collaborative relationships with the electric and hybrid vehicle technology community to promote a more sustainable future.”

Visitors can find out more at booth 2655, or at TRBLS.com.

Source: https://trbls.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    TRB Lightweight Structures Ltd. (2022, September 01). TRB Lightweight Structures All Charged up for the Battery Show North America 2022. AZoM. Retrieved on September 01, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59896.

  • MLA

    TRB Lightweight Structures Ltd. "TRB Lightweight Structures All Charged up for the Battery Show North America 2022". AZoM. 01 September 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59896>.

  • Chicago

    TRB Lightweight Structures Ltd. "TRB Lightweight Structures All Charged up for the Battery Show North America 2022". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59896. (accessed September 01, 2022).

  • Harvard

    TRB Lightweight Structures Ltd. 2022. TRB Lightweight Structures All Charged up for the Battery Show North America 2022. AZoM, viewed 01 September 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59896.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Powder Rheology Accessory

Powder Rheology Accessory

The Powder Rheology Accessory expands TA Instruments’ Discovery Hybrid Rheometer (DHR) capabilities to powders, enabling characterization of behaviors during storage, dispensing, processing, and end use.

From TA Instruments

More Content from TRB Lightweight Structures Ltd

See all content from TRB Lightweight Structures Ltd