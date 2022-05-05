TRB Lightweight Structures Announces New Partnership with Kordsa

TRB Lightweight Structures is pleased to announce a new partnership with Kordsa – a global leader in developing unique reinforcement technologies for a variety of industries – for the manufacturing of ground-breaking composite materials. This new collaboration aims to continue the development of sustainable lightweight composites for the automotive industry, and make environmental considerations more accessible in transportation.

TRB has successfully supplied over 65,000 composite components to Tier 1 automotive programmes using its proprietary thermoset prepreg material, and has a comprehensive range of bio-resins to suit the various applications and needs of its customers. These lightweight and durable parts improve overall performance, while the company’s high throughput production techniques help to reduce lead times and cost. The new partnership will enhance TRB’s offerings, with Kordsa’s vast materials science knowledge and global operation capabilities helping to source and supply greener materials. This will help provide innovative solutions to TRB’s customers, and is part of an ongoing drive to develop lighter components to support clean transportation.

Richard Holland, Managing Director at TRB Lightweight Structures, commented: “This collaboration is particularly exciting for TRB. Kordsa is a frontrunner in the development and implementation of reinforcements to an array of materials. Together, we can add to our impressive existing portfolio of innovative technologies, providing our customers with new and exciting solutions to the problems they currently face.”

Murat Arcan, Composites Business Unit Leader and Member of Executive Leadership Team at Kordsa, added: “We are enthusiastic about partnering with TRB in this new area of reinforcement technology. This agreement provides us with the opportunity to contribute to the global transition into more sustainable transportation, working with an expert in the field of lightweight engineering.”

About TRB Lightweight Structures

TRB Lightweight Structures (TRB) is a leading international manufacturing and engineering company, specialising in lightweight and durable composite products for a range of industries. Since its formation in 1954, TRB has invested heavily in people, and has a team of over 130 experts to support its services across design, engineering, manufacturing and quality. TRB’s cross-functional teams work closely with customers to tackle big challenges – reducing weight while improving performance, safety and durability. The company prides itself on working with other businesses that take their carbon footprint seriously, and want to use more environmentally-friendly materials in their manufacturing processes.



About Kordsa

Kordsa is a global company catering to the tire construction reinforcement, and composites technologies markets. As the global leader of the tire reinforcement technologies market, it carries out production over a vast area, ranging from the USA to Asia Pacific, and supplies its reinforcement technologies to the entire world. Kordsa places innovation at the core of its business and has 2 R&D centers in Turkey. www.kordsa.com/en/