Zygo Corporation collaborates with Digital Surf to launch Mx™ software with Mountains® Advanced Contour module

Middlefield, CT, USA & Besançon, France – A global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced optical metrology systems — Zygo Corporation — and Digital Surf, creator of the Mountains® software platform for image and surface analysis in microscopy and metrology, today announced the release of Mx™ with Mountains® Advanced Contour. This is a new software package for users of Zygo Corporation’s range of optical profilers.

PCB Spacing enabled by Mountains® Advanced Contour Module, displaying a height map with an overlaid profile line. The new tool automatically calculates the step heights, depths, and spacing. Image credit: Digital Surf

Michael Schmidt, Market Development Manager for industrial metrology at ZYGO, says, “ZYGO™ Mx™ software powers complete system control, data acquisition and analysis, including rendering interactive 3D maps, quantitative topography data, intuitive navigation, and built-in SPC for our industry-leading 3D non-contact optical products. Mx™ metrology software is already well known throughout the industry for its robust measurements, flexible analyses, intuitive user interface, and easy configuration of automated measurement sequences. The addition of Mountains® Advanced Contour will enable customers to use the profile slices captured in Mx™ and calculate critical dimensions (CD) geometries such as 2D angles, profile circles, step heights, feature sizes, diameters, and distances. As products and components become smaller and smaller, such CD specifications become tighter. Combining ZYGO’s coherence scanning interferometry (Z-CSI) powered by Mx™ and Mountains® Advanced Contour module creates a flexible and repeatable solution and serves the requirements of our customers dealing with tight CD specs.”

A simple wedge measurement calculates the apex radius and the angle between the two opposing sides. Image credit: Digital Surf

Christophe Mignot, CEO at Digital Surf, says, “We are excited about our collaboration with ZYGO, a company with a long and highly respected history in the optical metrology sector. Digital Surf has been devoted to developing premium software solutions for over 30 years, and Mountains® has today become the industry standard in surface and image analysis for engineers; at the core of Mountains® is micro-topography, the science of studying surface texture and form in 3D at the microscopic scale. The Advanced Contour Analysis Module, which we have added to ZYGO’s Mx™ 9.1 release, provides advanced geometric dimensioning and tolerancing of contour profiles and horizontal contours extracted from images and surfaces.”

“Automatic dimensioning tools allow for the creation of geometrical elements (segments, arcs, circles, points, etc.) and the calculation of distances, angles, diameters, radii, etc. Profiles can be compared with CAD data in DXF format or user-defined nominal form. In addition, tolerancing tools allow users to apply pass/fail criteria and visualize them graphically. Results tables keep track of work, and visual analysis reports can be created from data and exported to pdf to share with colleagues. Finally, it is possible to automate the process by saving contour analysis steps and reapplying them to other profiles. No doubt combined with ZYGO’s Mx™ software, Mountains® Advanced Contour module will allow users to access meaningful and useful data for a wide range of applications.”

A demo version of the software will be shown at the upcoming IMTS Show on 12-17 September in Chicago at booth 135847, and interested parties are invited to take a look and discuss how the release of Mx™ with Mountains® Advanced Contour could be beneficial to their metrology challenges.

ABOUT ZYGO

Image credit: ZYGO

ZYGO is a worldwide supplier of optical metrology instruments, high-precision optical components, and complex electro-optical systems. Its products employ various optical phase and analysis techniques for measuring displacement, surface shape and texture, and film thickness.

www.zygo.com

Contact:

Mike Schmidt

[email protected]

ABOUT DIGITAL SURF

Image credit: Digital Surf

Digital Surf is the editor of Mountains® surface metrology and image analysis software for profilers and microscopes, integrated by leading instrument manufacturers worldwide. www.digitalsurf.com

Contact:

Clare Jamet

[email protected]