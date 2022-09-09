RQM+ Acquires Jordi Labs

RQM+, the leading MedTech service provider with the world’s largest global team of regulatory and quality experts, and portfolio company of Linden Capital Partners, today announced the acquisition of Jordi Labs. With these new capabilities, RQM+ provides comprehensive regulatory, quality, clinical and laboratory services, supporting market access throughout the entire product lifecycle for medical devices and diagnostics.

As the only MedTech service provider rooted in almost 40 years of regulatory strategy, RQM+ is proud to now offer proprietary testing services for extractables and leachables, which gives our customers the fastest path to regulatory approvals,” said CEO Margaret Keegan. “We are relentlessly focused on being the best at every service we provide to MedTech manufacturers. Jordi’s world-leading testing services will help us maintain our uncompromising quality standards at every stage as we grow into a one-stop-shop to expedite patient access to life-improving technologies.”

Through innovative new processes, Jordi Labs provides chemical characterization and complex product deformulation as well as contaminant and failure investigations to MedTech manufacturers. Their team of Ph.D. analytical chemists uses its proprietary, multi-detector approach to ensure that all extractables are accurately characterized to comply with global materials testing regulatory requirements. Jordi’s publications based on their multi-detector approach are frequently cited by both regulators and industry.

We are delighted to now be a part of the RQM+ solution that brings customers to market faster with our unmatched track record of rapid testing results that satisfy the stringent requirements of regulators globally,” said Mark Jordi, president of Jordi Labs. “Joining RQM+ will enable me to focus on what I love – developing groundbreaking technology that ensures patient safety by setting new standards for extractables and leachables testing.”

