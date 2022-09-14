HORIBA Scientific Announces New ASTM Standard Developed by ASTM’S Water Committee (D19)

HORIBA Scientific, global leader in fluorescence spectroscopy solutions, is proud to announce that Aqualog, our compact benchtop spectrometer, is featured in a new approved ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) method for Detection of Water Soluble Petroleum Oils with A-TEEM (Absorbance-Transmission and Fluorescence Excitation and Emission Matrices) Optical Spectroscopy and Multivariate Analysis. This is the first ASTM standard developed by committee D19 in coordination with HORIBA Scientific’s Fluorescence Division.

ASTM’s water committee (D19) has approved a new standard that will help ensure compliance with drinking water quality requirements, minimize environmental impact, and protect public health.

This new standard (D8431) will be used by drinking water treatment plant operators and technicians as a first line of defence for both initially detecting petroleum product spills in source water, as well as tracking attenuation over time, to prevent contaminant uptake into the processed water and water treatment infrastructure.

Current EPA methods for detecting purgeable organic compounds (524.2) and semi-volatile organic compounds (8270D) use gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) technology. This new ASTM standard uses a more rapid, purely-optical, reagent- and extraction-free method that yields sensitivity in the µg/L range consistent with the USEPA Maximum Contamination Levels (MCL) for Benzene and other regulated petroleum compounds for finished water.

‘Aqualog is a gold standard in water research around the world for CDOM (Colored Dissolved Organic Matter), Disinfection Byproducts (DBPs), Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) and Petroleum and Oil Products Spills. More recently Aqualog has been used in drinking water treatment plants as a rapid optical early warning sentinal” said Cary Davies, Global Product Line Manager, Fluorescence Division at HORIBA Scientific.

“We are proud to have a new rapid BTEX detection technique using the Aqualog A-TEEM technology recognized with this new ASTM method D8431”.

An earlier fluorescence-based ASTM standard (D5412) previously developed by subcommittee D19.06 for quantification of complex polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH) mixtures or petroleum oils in water, characterizes spectrally similar PAH mixtures using fluorescence emission and synchronous spectroscopy, and requires dilution or extraction using solvents.

The new standard D8431 based on the patented HORIBA A-TEEM technique not only does not require solvents, but also provides reliable identification of specific target contaminants and concentration prediction using multivariate models involving classification and regression techniques.

About HORIBA Scientific

HORIBA Scientific is one of the business segments of HORIBA Instruments Incorporated, headquartered in the United States, dedicated to providing an extensive array of instruments and solutions for applications across a broad range of scientific R&D and QC measurements. HORIBA Scientific is a world leader in OEM Spectroscopy, elemental analysis, fluorescence (including the PTI brand), forensics, GDS, ICP, particle characterization, Raman, spectroscopic ellipsometry, sulphur-in-oil, SPRi and water quality measurements, as well as XRF. Our instruments are found in universities and industries around the world. Proven quality and trusted performance have established widespread confidence in the HORIBA Brand.

HORIBA Scientific supplies over 500 types of scientific analyzers to universities, research institutions, various manufacturing industries and the government. In some of the most advanced science and technologies, HORIBA Scientific provides multi-faceted data solutions for what are niche markets – assisting the most cutting-edge research in the tackling of uncharted territories.

About HORIBA

The HORIBA Group is leading a global business that offers solutions and engineering services, based on our strong performance in developing and manufacturing instruments and products in the analysis and measurement fields. With “Explore the Future” as its brand message, HORIBA has been pursuing state-of-the-art analysis and measurement technology since its establishment in 1945. Founded in the historic city of Kyoto, Japan, it has grown steadily throughout its 70 years of business, and is now providing services worldwide as the leader in the analysis technology field.

We engage in five different business segments with high value added products and services for analysis, measurement and testing: Automotive, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, Scientific, and Process and Environmental. We have established an optimal number of business bases in Japan, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Building on a long tradition of pursuing innovative technology to advance scientific efforts, HORIB has acquired and assimilated renowned companies such as Société Générale d’Optique (1969), SPEX (1988), Dilor (1995), SOFIE (1996), Jobin Yvon (1997), IBH (2003), GenOptics (2009), and Photon Technology International (2014).