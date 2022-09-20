Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Electronics

LightSyn Lighthouse: Breakthrough Photochemistry Technology from Asynt

Asynt introduce the LightSyn Lighthouse – a new photochemical reactor system in their LightSyn range, developed in response to customer demand for higher reaction yields, ease of use, high operational safety, and competitive pricing.

Single position and 3-position LightSyn Lighthouse photoreactor. Image Credit: Asynt 

The LightSyn Lighthouse uses new technology to channel light through a quartz rod directly into the reaction medium, maximizing power intensity while keeping photon flux even throughout. Using this system, the amount of photons lost over distance is significantly reduced in comparison to that of a more typical photoreactor, therefore maximizing the light’s interaction with the sample. The result is faster chemistry and higher reaction yields. 

Designed to be a useful tool for any lab looking to branch out into larger-scale benchtop photochemistry, the LightSyn Lighthouse is simple to set up and to use, with built-in safety features that eliminate risk of UV light exposure.  Easily adapted to suit different sized tubes/vials, and round bottom flasks, the LightSyn Lighthouse is an effective and versatile system for scaling your experiments.

Image Credit: Asynt 

Initially available in single or up to 3 position configurations, this benchtop photochemical reactor provides heating & agitation via any magnetic hotplate stirrer and is suitable for temperatures from ambient to +80 ⁰C (or down to -30⁰C with an optional cooling ring – the temperature achieved depends upon the circulator used). In addition to inert atmosphere control there are also integral inlet and outlet ports which allow system customization for a variety of applications including gas reactions/bubbling, programmed reaction management, sample addition or removal, and potentially flow chemistry setups using multiple LightSyn Lighthouse units.

Asynt | LightSyn Lighthouse photoreactor system

Video Credit: Asynt 

For further information on the LightSyn Lighthouse please visit https://www.asynt.com/product/lightsyn-lighthouse/ or contact Asynt at +44-1638-781709 / [email protected] 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Asynt. (2022, September 20). LightSyn Lighthouse: Breakthrough Photochemistry Technology from Asynt. AZoM. Retrieved on September 20, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60037.

  • MLA

    Asynt. "LightSyn Lighthouse: Breakthrough Photochemistry Technology from Asynt". AZoM. 20 September 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60037>.

  • Chicago

    Asynt. "LightSyn Lighthouse: Breakthrough Photochemistry Technology from Asynt". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60037. (accessed September 20, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Asynt. 2022. LightSyn Lighthouse: Breakthrough Photochemistry Technology from Asynt. AZoM, viewed 20 September 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60037.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Powder Rheology Accessory

Powder Rheology Accessory

The Powder Rheology Accessory expands TA Instruments’ Discovery Hybrid Rheometer (DHR) capabilities to powders, enabling characterization of behaviors during storage, dispensing, processing, and end use.

From TA Instruments

More Content from Asynt

See all content from Asynt