Dr. Adam Gilmore Named Co-Winner of 2022 Japanese Photochemistry Association Technical Award

Piscataway, NJ October 11th, 2022 HORIBA Scientific, global leader in fluorescence spectroscopy solutions, is proud to announce that on September 13th, 2022, Dr. Adam Gilmore, HORIBA Scientific, Piscataway Office, shared the 2022 Japanese Photochemistry Association Technical Award for Fluorescence Instrumentation with Dr. Kiyoaki Hara, from HORIBA STEC, and Mr. Yuichi Kitagawa, Analytical & Testing Technology Department, from the HORIBA TECHNO SERVICE.

Image Credit: Horiba Scientific

Presented at the annual meeting on Photochemistry 2022 at Kyoto University, the award was earned for their “Development of Ultra-Sensitive Modular Fluorescence Spectrometer with Time-Resolved Function and its Applications.”

The Japanese Photochemistry Association, established in 1976, is an academic society with more than 1,000 individual members and 43 supporting members, that conducts basic research and a wide range of applied technologies in the fields of photochemistry and phototechnology.

The Photochemistry Society of Japan's Technology Award is given to individuals who have made outstanding achievements in the development or industrialization of photochemistry-applied technologies, who have been recommended by other members/directors. This year's Technology Award was recommended by Professor Naoto Tamai, Faculty of Science and Technology, Kwansei Gakuin University.

“HORIBA's achievement in commercialization of the time-resolved Fluorescence measurement system called NAES for the first time in Japan was very significant,” said Professor Tamai of Kwansei Gakuin University. “The company has also developed and launched a wide-range modular fluorescence spectrophotometer in the UV, visible, and near-infrared regions, and has further improved this spectrophotometer by integrating time-resolved functions into it.”

About HORIBA Scientific

HORIBA Scientific is one of the business segments of HORIBA Instruments Incorporated, headquartered in the United States, dedicated to providing an extensive array of instruments and solutions for applications across a broad range of scientific R&D and QC measurements. HORIBA Scientific is a world leader in OEM Spectroscopy, elemental analysis, fluorescence (including the PTI brand), forensics, GDS, ICP, particle characterization, Raman, spectroscopic ellipsometry, sulphur-in-oil, SPRi and water quality measurements, as well as XRF. Our instruments are found in universities and industries around the world. Proven quality and trusted performance have established widespread confidence in the HORIBA Brand.

HORIBA Scientific supplies over 500 types of scientific analyzers to universities, research institutions, various manufacturing industries and the government. In some of the most advanced science and technologies, HORIBA Scientific provides multi-faceted data solutions for what are niche markets – assisting the most cutting-edge research in the tackling of uncharted territories.

About HORIBA

The HORIBA Group (here in after HORIBA) is leading a global business that offers solutions and engineering services, based on our strong performance in developing and manufacturing instruments and products in the analysis and measurement fields. With “Explore the Future” as its brand message, HORIBA has been pursuing state-of-the-art analysis and measurement technology since its establishment in 1945. Founded in the historic city of Kyoto, Japan, it has grown steadily throughout its 70 years of business, and is now providing services worldwide as the leader in the analysis technology field.

We engage in five different business segments with high value added products and services for analysis, measurement and testing: Automotive, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, Scientific, and Process and Environmental. We have established an optimal number of business bases in Japan, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Building on a long tradition of pursuing innovative technology to advance scientific efforts, HORIB has acquired and assimilated renowned companies such as Société Générale d’Optique (1969), SPEX (1988), Dilor (1995), SOFIE (1996), Jobin Yvon (1997), IBH (2003), GenOptics (2009), and Photon Technology International (2014).