Fusion PTR Performance Update

​​​​​​ Image Credit: IONICON Analytik​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

4x Higher Sensitivity and New Fast-SRI Ion Source

In the quest for the most advanced and best performing instruments, we continued the evolution of the FUSION PTR technology after market introduction in 2021. Today we gladly share the following improvements with you:

New fast-SRI ion source

The FUSION PTR got a major update and now includes the new fast-SRI ion source. It offers an even cleaner and yet significantly increased reagent ion signal. At the same time it is maintenance-friendly and offers speedy reagent switching times within ~1 second.

4x Higher Sensitivity

- Sensitivity is up from originally 10000 to > 40000 cps/ppbV for m/z 121

- For selected substances we can now even offer up to 80000 cps/ppbV

Lower one-second detection limit

With another step towards low instrument background, the new reference detection limit is now < 1 pptV in 1 second for m/z 121, < 0,2 pptV in 60 seconds

Market-Leading Performance and Data Reliability

With these revisions, the FUSION PTR-TOF 10k outperforms all other PTR-TOFMS in the market by far.

While we continue striving for further advances of our technologies and products, we always keep an extra eye on well-controlled, unique ion chemistry and certify our products with our TRU-E/N ion chemistry quality label (patents: EP3309817, US10074531). This is essential for gathering reliable data and is only possible with PTR-MS, not with any other CIMS. Learn more about the FUSION PTR technology.