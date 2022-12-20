Malvern Panalytical’s Future Days Event Engages Partners on Latest Additive Manufacturing Trends and Insights

Malvern Panalytical, a leading analytical instrumentation supplier, held its unique forward-looking online event, ‘Future Days’, on November 8. The event’s additive manufacturing and 3D printing track engaged customers, suppliers, and partners on the future of these technologies, bringing them together to discuss and shape what’s next for these industries.

Image Credit: Malvern Panalytical

Stakeholders in additive manufacturing and 3D printing – including academic researchers, start-up professionals, and industry leaders – are enabling important opportunities in the functional performance, sustainability, and recycling capabilities of their industries. Tapping into these opportunities, however, involves relying on strong material characterization capabilities. Through its range of advanced analytical instruments and services, Malvern Panalytical has been a key facilitator of progress in these industries.



To harness and share its people’s expertise, as well as to engage professionals on key themes and developments in the additive manufacturing industry, Malvern Panalytical hosted its online Future Days event on November 8. The event consisted of two-hour online events on a range of relevant topics. These included detecting contaminants in metal powders using X-ray fluorescence, non-destructively testing additive manufacturing materials using X-ray powder diffraction, and possibilities for automated powder processing systems for metal powders.



A full overview of the talks is below:

Gjalt Kuiperes, Sector Director Advanced Materials Malvern Panalytical: “By enabling faster, safer, more efficient manufacturing, additive manufacturing will be a key part of building a better future. At Malvern Panalytical, we contribute to this future both through our material characterization instruments and services, and through our collaborations and engagements with industry partners. That’s why we organized this special Future Days event – thank you to all our customers, partners, and industry peers who joined us. We hope to welcome even more of you to the next one!”

For more information, and to rewatch the talks from the Future Days event, please visit Malvern Panalytical’s Materials Talks recap.

Source: http://www.malvernpanalytical.com