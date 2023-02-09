Posted in | News | Adhesives and Sealants

Non-Cytotoxic Epoxy Withstands Multiple Methods of Medical Sterilization

Master Bond EP41S-5Med is a two part epoxy system that meets the requirements of ISO 10993-5 for non-cytotoxicity and can be used for bonding, sealing, and coating in medical devices. It features high temperature resistance and good strength properties. As an electrically insulative material, it can be utilized in medical electronic applications.

Image Credit: Master Bond

This epoxy was tested against many sterilization methods, such as autoclaving, STERRAD®, Cidex® and Steris®, successfully resisting a hundred cycles. It is also capable of withstanding exposure to gamma radiation, ethylene oxide, as well as other aggressive sterilants and chemicals.

EP41S-5Med provides a tensile strength of 10,000-12,000 psi and adheres well to a variety of similar and dissimilar substrates, including metals, plastics, rubbers, ceramics, and composites. This compound has a glass transition temperature of 140-145 °C and is serviceable from -80 °F to +450 °F [-62 °C to +232 °C]. EP41S-5Med features reliable electrical insulation characteristics with a dielectric constant of 3.5 at 60 Hz and a volume resistivity greater than 1014 ohm-cm.

The system is black in color and contains no solvents or diluents. EP41S-5Med offers convenient handling with a 100 to 25 mix ratio by weight. The mixed epoxy has good flow properties with a moderate viscosity of 25,000-30,000 cps. Upon cure, it offers low shrinkage and a hardness of 85-95 Shore D. EP41S-5Med comes in standard sized units of ½ pint, pint, quart, and gallon kits. It is also compatible with automated gun dispensing systems.

Master Bond Biocompatible Adhesives

Master Bond EP41S-5Med is a high temperature and chemically resistant epoxy that meets ISO 10993-5 specifications. This two part, high tensile strength system can withstand exposure to repeated autoclaving and aggressive sterilants. 

Source: https://www.masterbond.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Master Bond Inc.. (2023, February 09). Non-Cytotoxic Epoxy Withstands Multiple Methods of Medical Sterilization. AZoM. Retrieved on February 09, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60824.

  • MLA

    Master Bond Inc.. "Non-Cytotoxic Epoxy Withstands Multiple Methods of Medical Sterilization". AZoM. 09 February 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60824>.

  • Chicago

    Master Bond Inc.. "Non-Cytotoxic Epoxy Withstands Multiple Methods of Medical Sterilization". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60824. (accessed February 09, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Master Bond Inc.. 2023. Non-Cytotoxic Epoxy Withstands Multiple Methods of Medical Sterilization. AZoM, viewed 09 February 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60824.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

More Content from Master Bond Inc.

See all content from Master Bond Inc.