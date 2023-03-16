XGT-9000 Pro and XGT-9000 Expert X-ray Analytical Microscopes Boost Efficiency and Performance

Piscataway, NJ March 14, 2023 HORIBA Scientific, global leader in X-ray fluorescence solutions, is proud to announce that we have expanded our XGT-9000 series product line with the release of the two new micro-XRF (X-ray fluorescence) analyzers, with the XGT-9000 Pro and ​​​​XGT-9000 Expert.​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Horiba Scientific

The XGT-9000 Series is used in a broad range of fields, including fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial fields to detect foreign matter and develop new materials. It is also used in astrogeology, archaeology, forensics, and other research fields to perform non-destructive analyses on precious samples. Recently, the XGT-9000 Series was used in the initial analysis of sand and gravel collected from the Ryugu asteroid by the Explorer “Hayabusa2.”

The new XGT-9000 Pro and XGT-9000 Expert have improved detection systems and our patented1 pulse processing algorithm to achieve higher-speed analysis2. Additionally, the XGT-9000 Expert realizes the world’s first3 light element4 analysis (down to boron) as a benchtop energy dispersive micro-XRF analyzer. The ability to analyze supersensitive light elements, such as carbon (C), nitrogen (N), and oxygen (O) allows the analyses of oxides, nitrides, organic matter, and other materials by a single micro-XRF analyzer, without the use of several different instruments.

These new capabilities contribute to time reductions and efficiencies of material analysis. This is true not only for quality control but also in research and development processes in material manufacturers and a broad range of other industries.

With the increasing importance of quality control in manufacturing process, the detection of tens of microns sized (1 micron = 0.001 mm) contaminants or foreign matter, which are difficult to visually recognize, has been a challenge. This is because even a microscopic contaminant can result in lower performance and other serious problems in products. That is why micro-XRF analyzers are becoming more essential than ever before.

While micro-XRF analyzers are powerful for the analysis of inorganic materials and metals, high-sensitivity analyses of light elements below sodium (Na) have generally been difficult for them up until now. The analysis of nitrides and organic matter had required a different type of analyzer. The ability of the XGT-9000 Expert to achieve high-sensitivity analyses of light elements such as carbon (C), nitrogen (N), and oxygen (O), allows a single instrument to provide a way to analyze not only metals, but also oxides, nitrides and organic matter.

1. Japan Patent: No. 6857174; US Patent: No. 10795031; European Patent: Patent pending.

2. Compared to conventional HORIBA products; performance varies according to usage methods and conditions.

3. World’s first benchtop energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence analyzer, based on internal research as of August 2022.

4. Light elements refer to elements with low atomic weight.