The Outbreak of Graphite Industry Promotes the Development of Testing Equipment such as AIR-200 Air Jet Sieve by HMKTest

There is an inconspicuous material in a variety of high-tech products, including but not limited to semiconductors, PV, new energy, optical fiber communications, aerospace, nuclear energy and so on. This material is graphite.

If you pay attention to the financial news, you will find that the news of new graphite production capacity is endless.

The most beautiful ones should belong to the PV and lithium battery industry. Lithium battery anode materials and graphite crucibles consume a large amount of graphite products every year.

Among graphite products, isostatic graphite products have become one of the most valuable new materials in the 21 st century due to a series of excellent characteristics such as fine and dense structure, good uniformity and low thermal expansion coefficient, which are closely related to new technologies and advanced national defense technologies.

Isostatic graphite products have high requirements for the pressed raw materials. First, the purity of the raw material must be very high, and secondly the raw material must be fine and evenly distributed. This involves crushing and particle size detection procedures in the production process.

For crushing below 20 um, jet mill and Raymond mill are good choices.

Generally, after the quality of raw materials is guaranteed, the finished product is produced after prepressing, pressing, baking, impregnating and graphitization.

China is a net importer of isostatic graphite. With the increase of silicon wafer size, the size requirements of isostatic graphite are gradually expanding. However, the production capacity of domestic isostatic graphite high-end products is insufficient, so the demand for imports remains high and the dependence on imports is high.

