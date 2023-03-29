TAGARNO Provides ‘How to Use a Digital Microscope for Soldering and PCB Inspection’ Guide

TAGARNO, a leading provider of digital microscopes, has developed a new ‘how to’ guide for implementing digital microscopes for soldering and PCB inspection. Magnification has been an integrated and crucial part of PCB production and rework for many years, and digital microscopes have taken PCB inspection to the next level.

TAGARNO PCB Digital Microscope. Image Credit: TAGARNO

Related Stories Unique Design Secures Unprecedented Stability at 600X Magnification on New Digital Dicroscope from TAGARNO

​​​​​​​What many electronics professionals find today is that traditional magnification systems can no longer provide the required magnification levels when doing quality control or when reworking faulty PCBs – nor are they equipped to capture photos and create documentation of your work in an efficient way. This sends PCB manufacturers hunting for new equipment that can do the job.

In this guide to digital microscopes within electronics, TAGARNO provides a detailed overview on:

TAGARNO’s line of microscopes offers a range of features and capabilities that make them ideal for a variety of applications. The company’s digital microscopes are designed to make it easier than ever to capture and share.

Source: https://tagarno.com/