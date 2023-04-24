Natural Fibre Super Formula Bodywork Makes European Debut at JEC World 2023

Swiss sustainable lightweighting company Bcomp will be unveiling the flax fibre-based bodywork for Japan’s Super Formula race series at JEC World 2023.

Image Credit: Bcomp

The sidepod and engine cover from one of the world’s fastest racing series – made from hybrid construction with 70% ampliTex™ reinforcements – will be among the highlights of other Bcomp components made from the company’s proprietary sustainable composite technologies, from sports equipment through to sailing boats. JEC World 2023 will take place from the 25-27 April at Paris Nord Villepinte, France, with the Bcomp stand 5A45 located in the Natural Fibre Village.

This year, an impressive range of motorsport and automotive components made using ampliTex™ and powerRibs™ will be displayed, including the aforementioned Super Formula bodywork, BMW diffusers, a JEC Innovation Award winning KTM racing motorcycle brake cover and an all-new prototype car seat from Sabelt. Additionally, Bcomp will be highlighting what is possible with its high-performance technologies across the sports and leisure industry. This will include a set of K2 skis and an Adidas padel racket all utilising the distinct advantages and sustainability of ampliTex™.

As well as at the Bcomp stand, products and parts developed using ampliTexTM and powerRibsTM technologies will be on display as part of the JEC World ‘Planet’ exhibitions. The Industry Planet for example will feature an ecoFoiler - the first recyclable foiling sailing dinghy on the market – developed by Northern Light Composites.

Harnessing the properties of flax fibres, Bcomp’s sustainable composites can be used to produce parts with similar stiffness and weight to carbon fibre while cutting CO 2 emissions by up to 85% depending on the application. The technologies also offer significantly better vibration damping and ductile failure modes – rather than the shattering and splintering of carbon fibre – to deliver important safety benefits, particularly in motorsport.

Christian Fischer, CEO and Co-Founder at Bcomp, commented: “We are very excited to display a great number of parts that are in production with leading brands, at this year’s event. Especially, the first European display of the bodywork that will be used in Japan's Super Formula race series this year. It shows the exceptional performance potential of our sustainable lightweighting solutions. As the world looks to develop circular economies and find carbon-neutral materials, our natural fibre technologies offer a compelling alternative to traditional performance composites. We have achieved the IATF and ISO 14001 certifications, both required for the large-scale automotive serial production which we are entering this year. We welcome everyone attending JEC World 2023 to visit us at the Bcomp stand and see the potential of ampliTexTM and powerRibsTM first-hand.”

JEC World is a leading global gathering for the composites industry, attracting more than 33,000 professionals from over 112 countries. Uniting major companies, startups, and experts, it covers the entire value chain, providing inspiration across sectors like aerospace, marine, construction, and automotive. With more than 1,200 exhibitors and 26 pavilions, the event facilitates over 5,400 business meetings, fostering connections within the industry.

For more information about JEC World 2023, please visit: https://www.jec-world.events/

For more information about Bcomp and its technologies, please visit https://www.bcomp.ch/

Source: https://www.bcomp.ch/