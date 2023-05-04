Indium Corporation Expert to Present on Low-Temperature Solder Paste at ECTC

Indium Corporation R&D Manager, Alloy Group Dr. HongWen Zhang is scheduled to deliver a presentation at the 73rd Electronic Components and Technology Conference (ECTC), June 1, in Orlando, FL. The presentation will examine the findings from a technical paper titled A Lower-Temperature Lead-Free Solder Paste for Wafer-Level Package Application That Outperforms SAC305.

Dr. HongWen Zhang. Image Credit: Indium Corporation

In the presentation, Dr. Zhang will examine the results of testing an indium-containing, low-temperature solder paste—Indium Corporation's Durafuse® LT—for wafer-level package (WLP) applications. During the test, Durafuse LT, regardless of reflow profiles, outperformed SAC305.



“By combining energy savings with high reliability, this innovative material can bring tremendous benefits to our customers and the industry at large,” said Dr. Zhang. “I would like to thank ECTC for giving me the platform to present this important data to my colleagues.”



Dr. Zhang is manager of the alloy group in Indium Corporation’s R&D department. His focus is on the development of Pb-free solder materials and the associated technologies for high-temperature and high-reliability applications. He was instrumental in inventing the new alloy technology to combine the merits of constituents to improve wetting, reduce processing temperatures, modify the bonding surface, and control the joint’s morphology, thus improving reliability.



Dr. Zhang has a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical physical chemistry from Central South University of China, a master’s degree in materials and engineering from the Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Science, and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering and a Ph.D. in material science and engineering from the Michigan Technological University. He has a Six Sigma Green Belt from the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College, and is a certified IPC Specialist for IPC-A-600 and IPC-A-610 as well as a certified SMT Process Engineer. He has extensive experience in various aluminum (Al) alloys and fiber/particle reinforced Al-based composite materials, and Al-rich and ZrHf-based amorphous alloys. He has co-authored two book chapters on high-temperature lead-free bonding materials, has had a number of patents filed, and has been published in approximately 20 journals in the fields of metallurgy, materials science and engineering, physics, electronics materials, and mechanics.

