Indium Corporation Experts to Present at International Electronics Manufacturing Technology Conference

Indium Corporation is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming International Electronics Manufacturing Technology Conference (IEMT), taking place October 16-18 in Penang, Malaysia. Five experts from Indium Corporation will present their cutting-edge research on Pb-free soldering solutions that address critical challenges in modern power electronics and advanced packaging applications.

Indium Corporation Strategic Advisor Dr. Dongkai Shangguan will deliver a keynote presentation, titled Materials and Reliability for Advanced Packaging and Heterogeneous Integration. The keynote will explore the increasing complexity of interconnect reliability in advanced packaging, driven by the demand for high-density, high-performance applications and the rise of heterogeneous integration.

Product Manager (Semiconductor) Dean Payne will deliver a presentation, titled Making the Move from High-Pb Solder to Pb-Free for Die-Attach in Discrete Power Devices. It will highlight the shift from traditional high-lead (Pb) solder to Pb-free alternatives for die attach applications in discrete power devices. This session will provide insights into the future of die attach solutions and how Indium Corporation is innovating to address these challenges and find a sustainable Pb-free solution for power discrete die attach.

The following presentation will be given by R&D Sintering Project Manager Demi Yao, and is titled Pressure and Pressure-less Cu Sintering Paste Developed for Next-Generation Interconnection Material. This session will offer insights into high-reliability copper (Cu) sintering pastes developed for high-power applications, offering key advantages such as low cost, high thermal and electrical conductivity, and elimination of the need for precious metal plating like gold or silver.

Additionally, Assistant Product Manager for Power Electronics Sunny Neoh will offer a poster presentation, titled Low- and Mid-Temperature Pb-Free Solder Preform Technology in Substrate Attach Application for Improved Thermomechanical Performance. The presentation will explore advancements in low- and mid-temperature Pb-free solder preform technologies for substrate attach in high-power density electronics. It will also highlight the development of high-reliability alloys, such as SAC-In, Sn-Sb, and SAC-Sb, which are designed to withstand thermal cycling and improve the performance of large-area solder joints.

Research Chemist Mary Li Ma will also deliver a poster presentation, titled Voiding Control of Lead-Free Soldering at Quad-Flat No-Lead Package Components. This presentation addresses the challenge of controlling thermal pad voiding in quad-flat no-leads (QFN) packages, which is critical for applications where size, weight, and thermal properties matter. Through this study, a low-voiding paste was developed, offering a reliable solution for improved QFN performance.

Source:

Indium Corporation

