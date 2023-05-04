Posted in | News | Control Systems

New Family Member for the Medium Power Range

FAULHABER has added another extremely compact Motion Controller without housing to its product range. The new Motion Controller is ideal for integration in equipment manufacturing and medical technology applications. With 36 V and 3 A (peak current 9 A), it covers the power range up to approx. 100 W and is suitable for DC-motors with encoder, brushless drives or linear motors.

New family member for the medium power range up to approx. 100 W: The compact dimensions of the MC3603 make it especially suitable for integration in equipment manufacturing and medical technology applications. © FAULHABER

Miniature motors and micromotors only become a reliable drive system when combined with the matching Motion Controller. This is why the extensive range of motors offered by the drive specialist FAULHABER (see company box) includes a broad selection of Motion Controllers which are designed in different power classes with or without housing for a wide variety of applications. There is now a new addition to the family of Motion Controllers without housing: The MC3603 (Fig. 1) which owing to its compact size is ideal for integration in equipment manufacturing and medical technology applications. With 36 V and 3 A (peak current 9 A), the new Motion Controller covers the medium power range up to approx. 100 W. It is suitable for "normal" DC-motors with encoder, brushless drives and linear motors. The I/O options and encoder interfaces are the same as the rest of the product family. USB, RS232, CANopen and EtherCAT are available for communication. The Motion Controller already has the new firmware version "M". To ensure simple and convenient system setup, the latest update (version 6.9) of the FAULHABER Motion Manager should be used.

Motion controllers for various application areas. They comply with current EMC regulations. The detailed documentation supports the user during the certification of his own devices.© FAULHABER

EMC-Compliant Design for all Motion Controllers

Related Stories

With the introduction of the new MC 3603, the Motion Controllers now cover the entire application range typical for miniature motors and micromotors (Fig. 2), starting with the postage stamp sized MC 3001 with 30 W and 1 A (peak current 2 A) through to the MC 5010, the largest member of the family with 10 A (peak current 30 A), which is designed for installation in switching cabinets and has been tried and tested primarily in the industrial sector. All motion controllers comply with current EMC regulations. This is why the drive specialists have explored this complex topic in great detail. Not only has the hardware been appropriately optimized, but the documentation has also been redesigned to provide users with the best possible support during the certification of their own devices.

Source: https://www.faulhaber.com/en/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    FAULHABER GROUP. (2023, May 04). New Family Member for the Medium Power Range. AZoM. Retrieved on May 04, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61236.

  • MLA

    FAULHABER GROUP. "New Family Member for the Medium Power Range". AZoM. 04 May 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61236>.

  • Chicago

    FAULHABER GROUP. "New Family Member for the Medium Power Range". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61236. (accessed May 04, 2023).

  • Harvard

    FAULHABER GROUP. 2023. New Family Member for the Medium Power Range. AZoM, viewed 04 May 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61236.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »