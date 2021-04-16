FAULHABER GROUP, Powerful and Extremely Miniaturized

With the new MC3001 motion controllers, available as MC 3001 B (board-to-board connectors) or MC3001P (28-pin plug connector), FAULHABER rounds out the MC V3.0 generation of controllers at the lower end of the performance spectrum. The controllers are extremely miniaturised and, with 1.4 amperes in continuous operation and up to 5 amperes peak current, are very powerful. They are designed as slaves for control and positioning tasks of DC-micromotors, linear DC servomotors or brushless DC-motors.

FAULHABER releases two new motion controllers: MC 3001 B (foreground) and MC 3001 P (middle). What they have in common is the extreme miniaturisation. Shown in the background is a matching motherboard from the starter kit. Image Credit: © FAULHABER

The new MC 3001 are unhoused versions of the FAULHABER motion controllers and, by means of the integrated output stage with optimized current measurement, can control DC-micromotors, linear DC-servomotors or brushless DC-motors from the FAULHABER product line from 6 to 30 millimeters. They are configured here via the FAULHABER Motion Manager software V6 (version 6.8 and higher). The very good EMC behaviour of the new motion controllers has been certified by external laboratories.

Miniaturisation and dynamics

With an overall height from 2.6 millimeters and a format from 16x27 millimeters, the new motion controllers are extremely miniaturised. They feature very high control dynamics and can be operated with 1.4 amperes in continuous operation and with up to 5 amperes peak current. With the new variants, FAULHABER has rounded off its motion controller portfolio at the lower end.

In spite of their extremely compact design, the just thumb-sized controllers feature the same functionality as well as the same interfaces (RS232 and CANopen) and encoder interfaces as the other more powerful products of the MC V3.0 generation. As an intelligent driver module, they are especially well suited for installation in customer-specific applications. The full thermal protection of the motors is ensured with the integrated thermal models and by means of the high PWM frequency.

The ideal fields of use of the new motion controllers of the MC 3001 series are applications from the areas of robotics, automation technology, machine construction as well as medical and laboratory technology. Applications in these areas often have limited space yet call for high control dynamics and high performance.

Two variants available

They are available in two variants: the MC3001 B can be plugged into a motherboard with three micro board-to-board connectors whereas the MC3001 P can be plugged in via a 28-pin plug connector. To help customers quickly and easily get to work on the development of their drive system, FAULHABER offers a starter kit that includes, among other things, a motherboard and makes it easier to get started. In addition, up to six different motherboard variants (depending on the variant of the motion controller and the used motor) are available. To meet specific customer needs, other boards can be created that may also include, e.g., an EtherCAT interface.

The motion controllers are designed for slave operation and can be easily and quickly combined with a number of higher-level master systems via standard interfaces.

After basic commissioning via Motion Manager, the controllers can alternatively also be operated at any time in stand-alone mode by means of integrated sequence programs.

Source: https://www.faulhaber.com/en/home/