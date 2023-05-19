New LabRAM Odyssey is fully automated and ideally suited for both micro and macro measurements

​​​​​​Piscataway, NJ May 16, 2023 — HORIBA Scientific, world leader in Raman microscopy, announces the new LabRAM Odyssey, a fully automated and remotely controllable system.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Horiba Scientific

The LabRAM Odyssey replaces the best seller LabRAM HR Evolution. Developed on the same platform, the LabRAM Odyssey is now more user friendly and offers new functionalities, advanced confocal imaging capabilities in 2D and 3D, and is fully compliant with all market requirements.

The large dedicated application range in the LabSpec 6 software suite makes it possible to configure the software to suit and evolve for specific needs. Along with the unique SWIFT™ and DuoScan™ fast Raman imaging technologies, the LabRAM Odyssey also integrates two new calibration tools: VRM and Objective Adjustment.

• VRM (Video-Raman Matching) ensures a perfect match between the video image and the Raman map locations. Such calibration is essential for correlating optical images with the chemical images obtained by Raman microscopy.

• Objective Adjustment allows you to keep your region of interest in the field of view with whichever objective you use, simply by adjusting the sample position in XYZ directions.

The LabRAM Odyssey can also be configured to enable semiconductor process engineers to qualify the different steps in a timely manner, with a high level of confidence. The LabRAM Odyssey Semiconductor is the ideal tool for photoluminescence and Raman imaging on wafers up to 300 mm diameter with its 300 mm × 300 mm automated sample stage and its automated objective turret. It offers a high spatial resolution mode to detect and identify defects and submicron inhomogeneities to understand and give insight about their origin.

The LabRAM Odyssey Semiconductor includes the DuoScan imaging function to permit both variable size laser macrospots for full wafer maps and high spatial submicron step scanning for small area maps. The range of available excitation lasers, combined with a wide range of spectral detection, from deep UV to near IR, makes the LabRAM Odyssey Semiconductor system a two-in-one Raman and Photoluminescence spectroscopy tool. The “Tilt at midway” autofocus function overcomes possible sample/holder tilt and ensures reliability in uniformity response.

To learn more about all of the LabRAM Odyssey features, go to: LabRAM Odyssey.

About HORIBA Scientific

HORIBA Scientific is one of the business segments of HORIBA Instruments Incorporated, headquartered in the United States, dedicated to providing an extensive array of instruments and solutions for applications across a broad range of scientific R&D and QC measurements. HORIBA Scientific is a world leader in OEM Spectroscopy, elemental analysis, fluorescence (including the PTI brand), forensics, GDS, ICP, particle characterization, Raman, spectroscopic ellipsometry, sulphur-in-oil, SPRi and water quality measurements, as well as XRF. Our instruments are found in universities and industries around the world. Proven quality and trusted performance have established widespread confidence in the HORIBA Brand.

HORIBA Scientific supplies over 500 types of scientific analyzers to universities, research institutions, various manufacturing industries and the government. In some of the most advanced science and technologies, HORIBA Scientific provides multi-faceted data solutions for what are niche markets – assisting the most cutting-edge research in the tackling of uncharted territories.

About HORIBA

Founded in 1953, HORIBA has explored a wide range of unique measurement and analysis technologies to meet global customer needs from group companies and local sites spread across 28 counties and regions. Under the corporate motto Joy and Fun, the company has expanded and refined its core technologies to solve society’s energy issues of today and tomorrow. Our unique measurement and analysis technologies are valued in various fields of society including the three megatrend business fields of Energy & Environment, Biology & Healthcare and Materials & Semiconductor. For more information on HORIBA, visit https://www.horiba.com/int/company/about-horiba/home/