Industry Leading French Sailmaker Incidence Sails Introduces ALUULA Composites Aboard Biotherm in The Around the World Ocean Race

ALUULA Composites, an advanced materials technology firm is pleased to report the addition of a new brand partner, Incidence Sails of France, to introduce a new generation of ultra-light, strong, and recycle-ready composite material for use in sailmaking.

Team Biotherm. Image Credit: The Ocean Race

After two years of thorough testing both on and off the water, Incidence Sails is the first to commercialize ALUULA Durlyte™, primarily for critical sail reinforcements such as batten pockets, bolt ropes and high wear points such as stanchions and spreaders, but additional applications include decksweepers and sail bags. With 10x the abrasion resistance of competing materials and an extremely low friction surface, ALUULA Durlyte™ is changing what's possible in both sail design and performance.

Solutions for Polymer Analysis & Development eBook Maximise your knowledge about polymer analysis and research. Download a free copy

Incidence Sails is supplying skipper Paul Meilhat’s IMOCA Biotherm race boat with high-performance sails for The Ocean Race, one of sailing’s greatest round-the-world racing challenges. With a decksweeper and various critical reinforcements made with ALUULA Durlyte™ on the team’s boat, the initial applications of this material are proving to exceed expectations in the world’s most extreme conditions.

In addition to being an industry leader in performance sail design, Incidence Sails is committed to creating a more sustainable future. As an inherently recycle-ready material, ALUULA Durlyte™ is a key ingredient towards sustainable sailmaking.

ALUULA Durlyte™ Quick Facts:

10x the abrasion resistance of competing materials with an extremely low friction surface.

Absorbs no water, and is bacterial growth resistant.

Proven by Incidence Sails in Transat Jacques Vabre, Route du Rhum, and The Ocean Race.

Accepts heat welding, can be seam taped and is thermoformable.

Single polymer and recycle-ready.

ALUULA Composites uses a patented fusion technology to bond technical films to a UHMWPE core, resulting in a new generation of performance composite fabrics that deliver unique and superior performance results. This “process, rather than a product” allows for a wide range of iterations to meet a broad range of applications.

Vincent Maris, Incidence Technologies R&D manager: “Our DFi® filamentary membrane allows us to offer the best weight/performance compromise for our sails. But care must be taken to preserve this optimization work right down to the finishing touches, which is not always easy for the most stressed sails. With a material like Durlyte™, our floor crews can make reinforcements at the chafe points with very high abrasion resistance without weighing down the sail or altering its behavior."

“Given the astounding performance impact ALUULA has had on kiteboarding and wingfoiling, sailing is a natural next step. The combination of Durlyte’s extreme abrasion, tear and UV resistance coupled with zero water absorption make it an attractive choice for a technical sail brand such as Incidence Sails in reducing the weight of their sails while greatly improving durability,” said ALUULA Composites Director of Partner Innovation and Design, Dave Westwood.

This partnership with Incidence Sails is just the beginning of a very exciting year for ALUULA and sailmaking. We look forward to continue demonstrating the unrivaled potential of ALUULA materials with an industry altering sailing announcement later this fall.

Flying Back Into Contention | BoatFeed: Biotherm | The Ocean Race Play

Video Credit: The Ocean Race

Source: https://aluula.com/