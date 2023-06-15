ABB and China Telecom Unveil Joint Digitalization and Industrial IoT Lab

The laboratory is a collaboration between ABB Measurement & Analytics China Technology Center and E Surfing IoT, China Telecom’s Internet of Things subsidiary

The collaboration will explore the extensive integration of process automation solutions and empower multiple industries in China with digital transformation tools

The lab will support manufacturing industries with end-to-end industrial IoT solutions that help with real-time, data-driven decisions for safer, smarter and more sustainable operations

ABB and China Telecom unveil a joint digitalization and industrial IoT laboratory in Hangzhou, China. The collaboration between ABB Measurement & Analytics China Technology Center and China Telecom’s Internet of Things subsidiary E Surfing IoT will focus on developing end-to-end industrial IoT solutions for industrial companies based in China.

Image Credit: ABB

In a ceremony in Hangzhou on June 14, Jacques Mulbert, Division President, ABB Measurement & Analytics; Amina Hamidi, ABB Business Line Manager Instrumentation; Susan Pan, Head of ABB Measurement & Analytics China; Zhong Zhaozhong, Assistant President, Industrial Business, China Telecom, and Zhao Jianjun, Deputy General Manager, E Surfing IoT unveiled the facility and signed a cooperation agreement.

“ABB’s vision for the lab is to develop industrial IoT solutions that help Chinese industries with automation and digital technologies, maximizing resource efficiency and contributing to a low-carbon future,” said Jacques Mulbert, Division President, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “The digital transformation that China is undergoing and the demand for advanced manufacturing technologies make me very confident about investing in China.”

“IoT technology can improve production efficiency and increase product quality,“ said Zhong Zhaozhong, Assistant President, Industrial Business, China Telecom. “The joint laboratory is important not only from the point of view of technology integration, but also because this is an innovation-sharing platform based on collaboration. This is an effective way to promote technological innovation in industrial settings.”

Meeting the needs for industrial IoT in multiple industries

As China transforms its manufacturing industries, the industrial IoT field is developing fast. Currently, China is promoting the green and sustained growth agenda, bringing many new opportunities to areas such as smart manufacturing, digitalization, energy efficiency, and smart cities.

As part of the collaboration, ABB and E Surfing IoT will explore avenues for technology integration and industrial application of new technologies as well as new directions for next-generation industrial IoT solutions. The two teams will focus on comprehensive digital solutions that incorporate ABB sensor technology, China Telecom’s 5G network, industrial IoT and connectivity technology, as well as cloud computing.

"It is very important to work alongside customers and partners to better serve the Chinese market,” said Susan Pan, Head of ABB Measurement & Analytics China. “We understand what the market needs, and we will continue to support China on its path to automation and digitalization. Ultimately, this will help China reach its sustainability goals.”

Recently, ABB collaborated with E Surfing IoT in the field of smart water networks. As part of the collaboration, Chinese water companies were able to increase the quality of data from their water networks and hence the operational efficiency by an average of more than 20 percent through implementing IoT solutions, achieving energy savings and cost reduction.

ABB Measurement & Analytics China Technology Center is an important global technological innovation hub. It develops ground-breaking products and technologies out of Hangzhou. The center benefits from more than 120 years of innovation history in ABB's Measurement & Analytics business.

China Telecom is the world's largest and leading communication service operator. It is also one of the earliest companies to explore the Internet of Things with a number of patented technologies. E Surfing IoT has built its own IoT core capabilities and is now working to apply 5G and Internet of Things technologies to industrial IoT.