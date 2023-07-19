Posted in | News | Adhesives and Sealants

One Part, Toughened Epoxy for Dam-and-Fill Encapsulation

Master Bond Supreme 3DM-85 is a no mix, non-solvent based, one component epoxy. This thixotropic paste material was formulated to serve as the damming compound in dam-and-fill encapsulation applications. It can also be utilized for bonding and sealing, especially where no flow is needed since the material cures in place and will not run or slump. The compound requires a relatively low heat cure of 85 °C for 2-3 hours, is thermally conductive and electrically non-conductive.

Image Credit: Master Bond

“Supreme 3DM-85 is designed for heat sensitive components that cannot withstand high temperatures for curing. The fact that it is not premixed and frozen gives it an advantage in production situations where freezer storage may not be practical. Also, there are no special shipping requirements,” says Senior Product Engineer Rohit Ramnath. As a toughened system, Supreme 3DM-85 resists rigorous thermal cycling. It is a reliable electrical insulator and features a thermal conductivity of 5-10 BTU•in/ft2•hr•°F [0.72-1.44 W/(m·K)]. It plays an important role in facilitating effective heat dissipation and preventing overheating, especially in densely packed electronic assemblies. The epoxy maintains a Shore D hardness of 75-85, offers excellent damp heat resistance and has a good physical strength profile.

Supreme 3DM-85 forms strong bonds with an extensive range of substrates commonly found in electronics and semiconductors. Substrates include metals, composites, ceramics, silicon, and a wide array of plastics. As a single part system, it is easy to handle and offers unlimited working life at room temperature. It is opaque black in color and can be applied manually or automatically. Serviceable from -100 °F to +350 °F [-73 °C to +177 °C], Supreme 3DM-85 is available for use in syringes and jars.

Source: https://www.masterbond.com/

