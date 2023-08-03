Heraeus Electronics Receives Bosch Global Supplier Award

Heraeus Electronics has been honored by Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, with the renowned Bosch Global Supplier Award in the category “Raw Material and Components” for its exceptional performance.

Image Credit: Heraeus

The Bosch Global Supplier Award recognizes outstanding supplier excellence and performance, and Heraeus Electronics has proven its position as one of the best suppliers to Bosch globally. From a vast pool of approximately 35,000 suppliers, Bosch carefully selected 46 suppliers from 11 countries to receive this prestigious award. This marks the 18th time that Bosch has recognized its exceptional suppliers for their remarkable contributions to the manufacturing and supply of raw materials, products, or services, with particular emphasis on quality, costs, sustainability, and innovation.

Heraeus Electronics was honored in the “Raw Material and Components” category, specifically recognizing its excellence for the division Mobility. Heraeus Electronics’ achievement is attributed to its commitment to superior quality, high volume supply, excellent commercial and technical support, and outstanding delivery performance. The portfolio includes solder pastes, sinter pastes, bonding wires and ribbons, thick film materials and metal ceramic substrates.

Sander van Lisdonk, Executive Vice President Sales EMEA and Americas at Heraeus Electronics, expressed his pride when the Bosch Global Supplier Award was presented: “I am really proud of winning this ‘Bosch Global Supplier Award 2023’ as it recognizes our focus on quality and underlines the value of a long-term innovation partnership with one of the leading automotive supplier companies in the world.”

Image Credit: Heraeus

Dr. Arne Flemming, Head of Supply Chain Management at Bosch, explains the significance of the Bosch Global Supplier Award: “With the Bosch Global Supplier Award, we honor our best suppliers. The recipients rank at the top of our global supplier base of some 35,000 companies.”

Heraeus Electronics is dedicated to maintaining its commitment to excellence and further strengthening its partnership with Bosch to continue delivering innovative solutions and top-quality products. For more information, visit www.heraeus-electronics.com.