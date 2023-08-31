Posted in | News | Photonics | Design and Innovation

KemLab Inc. Introduces Breakthrough in Advanced Photoresist Technology

Aug 31 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

KemLab Inc., a pioneering developer of advanced materials for microelectronics and MEMS applications, introduces the patent pending APOL-LO 3200 Series resist, a groundbreaking advancement in negative tone photoresist technology designed for i-Line and broadband applications. The APOL-LO 3200 Series offers improved resolution, broader process latitude and unparalleled customization capabilities, elevating semiconductor manufacturing to unprecedented heights.

Image Credit: KemLab Inc.

Built to exceed industry standards, this high-resolution resist introduces a lift-off profile that redefines the possibilities in i-Line and broadband applications. This unlocks a host of benefits, including improved resolution, wider process latitude, and a versatile film thickness range of 2 – 10+ μm.

KemLab's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation is evident in the APOL-LO 3200 Series resist. Industry professionals can now benefit from customization options that allow them to tailor the resist's performance to meet their unique requirements. This includes the ability to adjust the lift-off angle and PhotoSpeed, providing unmatched flexibility and control.

The APOL-LO 3200 Series resist is poised to rival leading industry solutions, including AZ® nLOF 2020, AZ® nLOF 2035, and AZ® nLOF 2070. With its exceptional features and performance, KemLab's APOL-LO 3200 Series resist is positioned to elevate semiconductor manufacturing to new levels of efficiency and precision.

To cater to various needs, KemLab offers the APOL-LO 3200 Series resist in a range of sizes, including 100 ml sample, 500 ml, 1 L, and 4 L volumes. For industries requiring specific thicknesses and formulations, KemLab extends the option for custom formulations, ensuring that each solution is tailored to meet the unique demands of the manufacturing process.

Source: https://www.kemlab.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »