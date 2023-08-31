KemLab Inc. Introduces Breakthrough in Advanced Photoresist Technology

KemLab Inc., a pioneering developer of advanced materials for microelectronics and MEMS applications, introduces the patent pending APOL-LO 3200 Series resist, a groundbreaking advancement in negative tone photoresist technology designed for i-Line and broadband applications. The APOL-LO 3200 Series offers improved resolution, broader process latitude and unparalleled customization capabilities, elevating semiconductor manufacturing to unprecedented heights.

Image Credit: KemLab Inc.

Built to exceed industry standards, this high-resolution resist introduces a lift-off profile that redefines the possibilities in i-Line and broadband applications. This unlocks a host of benefits, including improved resolution, wider process latitude, and a versatile film thickness range of 2 – 10+ μm.

KemLab's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation is evident in the APOL-LO 3200 Series resist. Industry professionals can now benefit from customization options that allow them to tailor the resist's performance to meet their unique requirements. This includes the ability to adjust the lift-off angle and PhotoSpeed, providing unmatched flexibility and control.

The APOL-LO 3200 Series resist is poised to rival leading industry solutions, including AZ® nLOF™ 2020, AZ® nLOF™ 2035, and AZ® nLOF™ 2070. With its exceptional features and performance, KemLab's APOL-LO 3200 Series resist is positioned to elevate semiconductor manufacturing to new levels of efficiency and precision.

To cater to various needs, KemLab offers the APOL-LO 3200 Series resist in a range of sizes, including 100 ml sample, 500 ml, 1 L, and 4 L volumes. For industries requiring specific thicknesses and formulations, KemLab extends the option for custom formulations, ensuring that each solution is tailored to meet the unique demands of the manufacturing process.

